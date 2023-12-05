SEC Says XRP Ruling Was Wrong, Signals It Will Appeal – The Wall Street Journal

LIVE UPDATES | CONCLUDED

Last Updated:

July 21, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT

5 months ago

By

Dave Michaels

, Reporter

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday that a federal judge erred when she ruled against the agency in a landmark crypto case last week, and signaled that it will appeal the decision.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres sided with Ripple Labs that roughly half of its sales of cryptocurrency XRP didn’t violate investor-protection laws. Her decision gave hope to other defendants who are fighting the SEC over their sale of cryptocurrencies, which the SEC says are often illegally sold securities.

Do Kwon, the jailed co-founder of crypto company Terraform Labs, is one of the defendants trying to use Torres’s ruling to beat an SEC lawsuit. The agency accused Kwon of fraud and other legal violations in a complaint filed in February in Manhattan federal court.

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Dow Jones Products

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Copyright © 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

source