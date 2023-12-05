Shiba Inu Burn Rate Explodes 1000% Overnight, GameStop Gets A New CEO Effective Immediately – Top Headlines … – Yahoo Finance

US Markets
Micron, Concentrix And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Should Keep You Up At Night
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Show Edginess As Bond Yields Continue To Surge; Analyst Says Be 'Locked And Loaded' In These Stocks Ahead Of Earnings Season
US Stocks Remain Volatile As Fear Continues To Grip Markets
Crypto
If You're Bitcoining A McDonald's Big Mac, Here's How Much Gains You Could Miss If It Reaches Cathie Wood's $1M Price Target
Dogecoin, Dogelon Mars, Pepe, Shiba Inu Lose Traders' Interest Amid 3-Month Market Slump
Pepe Coin Leapfrogs To Top Of Meme Coin Charts In A Week — But All You Need Is Less Than $1 To Become A PEPE Millionaire
Do Pokémon Cards, NFTs Count As Securities? Here's What SEC Chair Gary Gensler Told Congress
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Explodes 1000% Overnight As Millions Of Tokens Vanish: What's Happening?
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise After Congress Grills SEC Chair: Analyst Sees 'Up Season' Only After Apex Crypto Drops To This Level
US Politics
Gavin Newsom Slams Second GOP Primary Debate: 'What A Clown Show'
GOP Presidential Contenders Were Actually Asked To Play 'Vote Off The Island' In Fiery Primary Debate: Here's How They Responded
Trump's Niece Says Uncle's Weakness More Dangerous Than His Strength: 'Donald's Stochastic Terrorism Will Find A Target'
Government Shutdown Could Last 2-3 Weeks With 90% Certainty: Goldman Sachs
Presidential Hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy Touts 'Zero-Base Budgeting' As Fix For Staggering US Debt: 'That's How Any Good CEO Would Handle This Mess'
Marjorie Taylor Greene Proposes Controversial Measure To Reduce Defense Secretary's Salary To $1 To Avert Government Shutdown
Gavin Newsom Believes Ron DeSantis 'Regrets' Running For President: 'He Took The Bait'
Congressman Warren Davidson Calls For Firing SEC Chair: 'Knock It Off, Gary Gensler. Cease And Desist Now'
'No Pay, No Budget:' GOP's Nikki Haley Backs Congress Salary Forfeiture During Government Shutdown As Christie, DeSantis Blast Washington
World Politics
Taiwan Flexes First Domestic Submarine Amid Rising Tensions With Xi Jinping
US Economy
Top Economist David Rosenberg Foresees Fourth Quarter As 'Litmus Test' For Impending Recession
Oil To $300? Economist Peter Schiff Says Central Bank Excesses Could Trigger A Bull Run That 'Won't End'
Electric Vehicles
Tesla's Vietnamese Rival Is Planning To Set Up A Manufacturing Hub In India: Report
Elon Musk Pokes Fun After Data Shows Tesla Leaving Rivals Eating Dust In US EV Market: 'Competition Is Coming'
'Stay Mad:' AOC Claps Back At Elon Musk After Tesla CEO Says She's 'Just Not That Smart' Over Immigration Issue
Tech
iPhone 15 And 15 Plus Survive The Bend Test That The iPhone 15 Pro Max Failed
Zuckerberg Talks About How Musk's Acquisition Fueled His Ambition To Build A Universal Version Of Twitter, AI, Mixed Reality and More
Google, HP Join Forces To Produce Affordable Chromebooks In India
'iPhone Of AI': OpenAI's Sam Altman, Apple Design Legend Jony Ive And SoftBank's Masayoshi Son Explore A New Venture
Watch: Mark Zuckerberg Unveils Meta's AI Smart Glasses That Can Decode Anything You're Looking At … Without Google's Help
Microsoft's Security Glitch Reportedly Resulted In Chinese Hackers Infiltrating 60K US State Department Emails
Consumer
GameStop Gets A New CEO Effective Immediately – Billionaire Ryan Cohen
J.M. Smucker Bids Farewell To Sahale Snacks: A $34M Deal To Usher In New Growth
From Tobacco Titan To Smoke-Free Pioneer: How Philip Morris Is Lighting Up Its Future Prospects
Communication
Mark Zuckerberg Wants You To Have Your Own Jarvis: AI Is Coming To Instagram, Messenger, And WhatsApp
Elon Musk To Stress Test X Livestream With Quirky Late-Night 'Diablo' Challenge: 'Please Keep Expectations Low'
Saving for retirement is an essential goal for many Americans, but achieving the ideal savings target remains elusive for many. In 2023, the average American retiree had about $170,726 in retirement savings, a decrease from $191,659 at the beginning of 2022. This 10% reduction is significantly lower than the recommended $555,000. Only 12% of retirees have achieved or exceeded this recommended savings amount. Don’t Miss: The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How d
The Federal Reserve’s 2022 consumer finance survey unveils a striking picture of American prosperity, revealing that the mean net worth of the average household has ascended to $1.06 million, a 23% from $868,000 in 2019. This statistic, while impressive, masks a more nuanced and unequal economic landscape. Despite the seemingly thriving financial status of American households, the reality is more complex, particularly for the middle class. The COVID-19 pandemic, which drastically impacted econom
JPMorgan's Jason Hunter sees the S&P 500 slumping to around 3,500 points by next summer, and says the "odds are stacked in favor of a hard landing."
“The primary risk that could knock us off course is a Federal Reserve that remains fixated on inflation fears.”
The “Shark Tank” star with a $100 million net worth says paying 20% down is key—and explains why.
AMD is to launch a chip designed for artificial intelligence (AI) systems on Wednesday that could help it compete with Nvidia.
Broadcom's (AVGO) fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect strong networking solutions revenues, driven by the robust adoption of Tomahawk and Jericho switches.
Many people have turned to annuities as a reliable means of securing a stable income during retirement. Financial advisers often highlight annuities as a prudent choice for those looking to manage retirement finances effectively. With a $150,000 annuity, the monthly income potential varies based on several key factors, such as the type of annuity chosen, the age of the annuitant and the length of the payout period. Annuities, which are financial products offered by insurance companies, serve as
Employees don’t necessarily want to work from home; they really just want to have options.
Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) stock started trading at $104.27 on Nov. 29, with a market cap exceeding $414 billion. The 52-week low price for Exxon was $98.02, and the 52-week high was $120.07. The dividend for the quarter ending June to September was $0.91 per share against $0.88 for the same period of 2022, according to the company's 10-Q filing on Oct. 31. The cumulative dividend from January to September was $2.73 per share, higher than $2.64 per share for the preceding year. Dividend paymen
I’m 58 and I have $700,000 in 401(k)s and IRAs. I have no credit card debt, no auto loan payments and no student loans. I sold my home in California and paid cash for a house in Texas, so I have no mortgage. I’m retired military and bring in about $2,200 per month after taxes. […] The post Ask an Advisor: How Do I Cover $3,000 in Monthly Living Expenses? I’m 58 With $700k in Retirement Savings, But I Won’t Collect Social Security for 7 Years appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
Bull market or bear market? Or a trend-less market as seen for weeks until news late last month that political leaders on both sides of the U.S. chambers of Congress reached a deal to raise the debt ceiling? Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy.
Beijing has rolled out stimulus packages and ramped up borrowing in a bid to support the embattled Chinese economy this year.
(Bloomberg) — Michael Dell is taking steps to donate Dell Technologies Inc. shares worth as much as $1.74 billion.Most Read from BloombergTreasury Frenzy Drives 10-Year Yield Below 4.2%: Markets WrapBiden Says He Might Not Have Sought Reelection If Trump Weren’t RunningTruck-Stop Billionaire Fights Warren Buffett to Increase $18 Billion Fortune Moody’s Cuts China Credit Outlook to Negative on Rising DebtHow Suspects Laundered Billions in Singapore for YearsDell converted 25 million shares owned
Cities and provinces across the country have accumulated a massive amount of hidden debt following years of unchecked borrowing and spending.
Markets shouldn't rally as much as they are if they're pricing in recession-level Fed cuts, Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC.
Chewy's (CHWY) third-quarter fiscal 2023 performance is likely to show gains from efforts related to e-commerce, product assortments and innovation.
The company's shares fell about 2% in early trade. The consumer goods giant said it would take a $1.3 billion non-cash impairment charge before tax in the current quarter ending Dec. 31 on its Gillette business. P&G, which bought Gillette for $57 billion in 2005, gets about 8% of its total sales from the grooming business.
From a potential economic recession to continuation of the ongoing bull market, here's what Wall Street expects to happen next year.
Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $41.92, moving -1.02% from the previous trading session.
