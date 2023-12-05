Maxed-out Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with Core i7, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD now 46% off – Notebookcheck.net

Microsoft’s Surface brand is know for versatile convertibles and quite innovative form factors such as the Surface Laptop Studio, but the software giant from Redmond also has a conventional clamshell laptop in its lineup. One of these notebooks has now been put on sale for one of its lowest prices ever, which is particularly enticing since this sale applies to a high-end configuration of this previous-gen machine.

More specifically, the reputable online retailer BuyDig is currently selling the matte black 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with an Intel Core i7-1185G7, 32GB of soldered LPDDR4 memory and a spacious 1TB SSD for US$1,299 including free shipping. Please apply the coupon code "SURF" in the shopping cart in order to take advantage of this steeply discounted sale price. In comparison to the notebook’s official list price of US$2,399, this deal provides US$1,000 or 46 percent in savings, and the offer also easily beats Amazon’s lowest price ever for this configuration of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 according to Camelcamelcamel’s price history.

Although we’ve only reviewed the popular AMD model of the Surface Laptop 4 thus far, some of our findings also apply to this version as it is equipped with the same high-quality chassis and fairly unique 3:2 IPS display, which impressed us with its accurate color reproduction and full coverage of the sRGB color space. The 15-inch Microsoft notebook also features good speakers, but the webcam could be better and the port selection could use some upgrades as well. Nevertheless, this deal may be the perfect fit for Microsoft fans who need 32GB of RAM and have been deterred by the extremely high prices of these configurations thus far.

Order the Surface Laptop 4 15 on sale for US$1,299 at BuyDig by using "SURF" at checkout

Disclaimer: Notebookcheck is not responsible for price changes carried out by retailers. The discounted price or deal mentioned in this item was available at the time of writing and may be subject to time restrictions and/or limited unit availability.

BuyDig, Image: Andreas Osthoff, Notebookcheck

