Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for September 24: New Guild Battle event, gun crates, commando bundle and more – HT Tech

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 24: Times are set to get even more interesting and thrilling for FF Max gamers! A brand-new event called Guild Battle has just launched in Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. This event offers some fantastic rewards, but you’ll need to complete certain tasks to claim them. In the meantime, let’s take a look at the event’s duration and the rewards you can earn.

The Guild Battle event kicked off on September 21st and will be available on the Indian Server until October 10th. This gives players plenty of time to participate in the event. The event is hosted as a web event, and you’ll need to complete various tasks to earn rewards. We’ll explain these tasks in our upcoming article. Until then, let’s check out the list of rewards you can earn in the Guild Battle event:

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

