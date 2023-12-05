Apple’s new iPad Pro now has the same M2 chip as the latest MacBook Pro – Digital Trends

The 2022 iPad Pro has finally been announced and, after months of speculation, seems to be a solid step up from last year’s version thanks to the M2 chipset that it boasts — the same found in the redesigned MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. The shared DNA between the 2022 iPad Pro and MacBook Pro makes a lot of sense following Apple’s announcement earlier this year that iPadOS 16 would push to make the line between Apple tablets and laptops thinner than ever before.

To achieve this, the 2022 iPad Pro comes with the highly anticipated OS upgrade installed right out of the box. While there are still plenty of differences between iPadOS and MacOS, the new Stage Manager app is meant to make multitasking on iPads just as simple as on MacBooks. With the M2 SoC (system on chip), switching between tasks and apps should feel smoother than on previous iPad generations. That said, Stage Manager will run on older iPads despite their lack of the M2 chipset, Apple has announced.

There are two options for those looking to pick up the new iPad Pro: an 11-inch LCD version and a 12.9-inch mini LED version, the same offerings as in last year’s lineup. All things considered, the new iPad Pros are pretty similar to those introduced last year, but the change from the M1 SoC to the M2 should be a noticeable difference in efficiency when comparing a 2021 model to a 2022 one.

In addition to the new chipset, the new iPad Pro features improved Apple Pencil support. It can now detect the pencil tip 12mm above the display, allowing for even more precision when sketching. It also introduces the ability to preview marks before they’re made. The 2022 iPad Pro now supports Wi-Fi 6E, the fastest internet connection to date, meaning that users can expect faster download and loading speeds. When paired with the fast processing power of the M2 chipset, the new iPad Pro should never leave you needing more speed.

In terms of design, the 2022 iPad looks remarkably similar to last year’s tablet. This isn’t a huge deal since it’s clear that Apple’s focus with its newest Pro tablets is on its internal changes, but it’s understandable that some might be a little disappointed about the lack of front-facing innovations that other Apple devices like the iPhone have seen this year.

The iPad Pro 2022 launches on October 26 and starts at $799 and $1,099 for the 11-inch and 12-inch base models, respectively, and $999 and $1,299 for cellular-supported models.

With iPadOS 17, Apple promised a refined Stage Manager experience. So, as soon as the first public beta was released, I rushed to my iPad Pro to check whether Apple’s claims made at WWDC 2023 had any merit to them. Well, Apple delivered with Stage Manager on iPadOS 17 — and to a large extent.

One of my biggest gripes with Stage Manager was that it wasn’t flexible. Apple wanted to ape a core multitasking feature from macOS, but the implementation left a lot to be desired. Digital Trends Editor Joe Maring wrote an extensive (and lukewarm) take on how Stage Manager didn’t live up to its promises.

I work from home full time. That means distractions walk in freely, and keeping myself engaged is not always easy. In search of motivation, I lean toward change, novelty, and the urge to avoid being chained to my desk all day.

In this pursuit, the iPad Pro has proven to be a terrific gadget that allows me to get away from the clutter on my desk without giving up the capabilities of a computer. Being a Mac user, the iPad Pro easily fits into my workflow, primarily for seamless Continuity.

Digitally crafted alternative realities can be exciting or discomforting, based on how you envision them. But Apple, among other companies invested in AR- and VR-dominant future, clearly wants you to focus on the bright side. That’s why Apple spent a substantial chunk of time at its WWDC 2023 developer conference to highlight the various features of the Apple Vision Pro — Apple’s extravagant new mixed reality headset.

As per Apple’s surefooted narrative at the event, the Vision Pro delivers us into a new era in computing and pushes beyond the boundaries of fixed displays. The promotional walkthroughs easily convince us the headset is both visually and functionally unique in many ways.

