Valorant patch notes – 6.07 update makes sweeping changes to Bind – PCGamesN

Riot's Valorant patch notes for the 6.07 update make changes to the map Bind, alongside agent Sova and some more general bug fixes for the FPS game.

The next set of Valorant patch notes are here, as Riot makes some big changes to Bind in the FPS game, alongside updates to agent Sova. Find out all about 6.07 below.

You can check out the full list of the Valorant patch notes for 6.07 below, which include an array of agent changes and fixes, alongside sweeping edits to the map Bind, which has been out of circulation while being fixed.

Below are the full notes for Valorant patch 6.07, courtesy of Riot Games.

In an effort to consolidate and make consistent our use of UI indicators throughout our roster, we’ve updated some abilities to have or not have UI indicators.

We have made improvements to our interventions system for violations when it comes to player participation.

Fixed issues where vision cones of vertical wall-type abilities (Phoenix’s Blaze (C), Viper’s Toxic Screen (E), Harbor’s High Tide (E)) could flicker or distort on the minimap.

