Don't miss your chance to score an Apple Watch at its lowest price ever for Prime Day — prices go back up tomorrow – Business Insider

We’re always on the lookout for the best Apple Watch prices. Below, we’ve rounded up all the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals, from the Apple Watch Series 9 to the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The base Apple Watch is often our top pick for best smartwatch overall thanks to its ease of use and robust health features. If you have the means and need for one, the latest Apple Watch Ultra is a fun upgrade pick built for adventurous people. You can also save a lot by going for an Apple Watch SE, which lacks a couple of bells and whistles but otherwise delivers the essential Apple Watch experience.

If prior Black Friday deals are any indication, we should see most of these models discounted to some degree in short order. Need help deciding which one is right for you? Read our guide on the best Apple Watches to learn what sets each apart. If you end up buying one of the newer ones, consider using any savings you get to stylize it with one of our suggestions from the Best Apple Watch Series 9 bands and Apple Watch Ultra 2 bands.

The base Apple Watch model is what most people are interested in, and you don’t necessarily have to buy the latest. Check out these deals on all the Apple Watch models currently available.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is fairly new to market, but we’re starting to see discounts that’ll save you a good bit of pocket change. Additionally, you may be able to score a nice deal on Apple’s newest smartwatch by adding a new line or trading in previous models on carriers like AT&T and Verizon.

For instance, Verizon offers up to $180 of trade-in credit (applied as monthly bill credits over 36 months) when trading in your old Apple Watch. You can trade in any Apple Watch, but the older it is, the less you’ll get. Your monthly cost for an Apple Watch Series 9 is as low as $6 going this route.

AT&T currently offers $300 off when buying any two Apple Watch models on an installment plan, applied as a monthly bill credit over 36 months. This deal requires adding at least one new line.

Be sure to check the current retail prices below on GPS-only models if you’d rather buy the Apple Watch Series 9 outright with no carrier ties.

The Apple Watch Series 9 includes the newest S9 processor, a 2000-nit always-on Retina display, expanded Apple Health integrations with Siri, and a unique single-hand gesture to answer calls and interact with widgets. The watch is starting to reach new all-time lows.

The Apple Watch has been one of the best smartwatches you can buy for several years and the Series 9 is yet another high-quality, full-featured wearable that’s a must-own for iPhone users. This deal price is the best we’ve seen so far on this model.

The Apple Watch Ultra is an astronomical leapfrog over the base models’ features and price. The Apple Watch Ultra starts at $799 and offers a bigger display, longer battery life, advanced GPS, and better durability.

In addition to retailer discounts, you can take advantage of the trade-in and financing offers mentioned above to make either of these smartwatches an easier buy at carriers like Verizon and AT&T. Otherwise, the retail prices below are the best we’ve found on both models.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 adds to the big rugged original with a brighter 3000-nit display, a new S9 processor, better GPS and Find My precision, and more. You can snag this newer model for more than $60 cheaper than you’ll find the original.

If price is your main concern, the SE is worth consideration. This is the cheapest Apple Watch that’s still sold brand new by Apple. It offers the core Apple Watch experience at a much more accessible price, but lacks more advanced features like an always-on screen and ECG monitoring (there’s a basic heart rate monitor and altimeter, but no other health features from the flagship Apple Watch models).

The 40mm Apple Watch SE with GPS is $70 off right now. This model was released in 2022 and remains an excellent budget option for buyers who don’t need the larger screen or extra health features found on more expensive models.

Take $60 off the Apple Watch SE with this deal from Amazon. Released in 2022, the SE features Apple’s new slate of safety features like Emergency SOS and Crash Detection.

Black Friday lands on November 24 in 2023. Cyber Monday is just a few days later on November 27. Sales will trickle in early, but you can bet retailers will reserve the best discounts for that weekend.

You can typically expect retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy to have the best Apple Watch prices during Black Friday. Apple rarely participates in seasonal sales, but if it does, it probably won’t offer the sharpest price cuts. We’ll update you with all the best Apple Watch deals right here so you don’t have to hunt around yourself.

