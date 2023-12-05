Shiba Inu Price: SHIB Live Price Chart & News – CoinGecko Buzz

How is the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) calculated?

The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is calculated in real-time by aggregating the latest data across 125 exchanges and 236 markets, using a global volume-weighted average formula. Learn more about how crypto prices are calculated on CoinGecko.

The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is $0.000009502510 today with a 24-hour trading volume of $528,576,349.37. This represents a 4.50% price increase in the last 24 hours and a 13.90% price increase in the past 7 days. With a circulating supply of 590 Trillion SHIB, Shiba Inu is valued at a market cap of $5,598,101,562.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme token which began as a fun currency and has now captured mainstream attention as a meme coin. What started of as a meme coin has attracted a decent following of developers who have built a decentralized ecosytem around the token, including a dedicated L2 chain Shibarium. During the initial launch, 50% of the supply was allocated into Vitalik Buterin’s ethereum wallet. The price of SHIB has soared from as low as $0.000000000056 to an all time high of $0.000084, that is a 150,000 times increase within 8 months.

As a result of that, Vitalik proceeded to donate 10% of his SHIB holdings to a COVID-19 relief effort in India and the remaining 40% is burnt forever. That donation was worth about $1 billion at that time, which makes it one of the largest donation ever in the world.



The Shiba Inu team launched a decentralized exchange called Shibaswap with 2 new tokens, LEASH and BONE. LEASH is a scarce supply token that is used to offer incentives on Shibaswap. BONE is the governance token for holders to vote on proposals on Doggy DAO. More recently, the team has also launched Shibarium, a dedicated L2 chain surrounding the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token.

SHIB tokens can be traded on centralized crypto exchanges. The most popular exchange to buy and trade Shiba Inu is Gate.io, where the most active trading pair SHIB/USDT has a trading volume of $10,502,404.00 in the last 24 hours. Other popular options include HitBTC and FMFW.io.

The trading volume of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is $528,422,022.66 in the last 24 hours, representing a 7.20% increase from one day ago and signalling a recent rise in market activity.

The highest price paid for Shiba Inu (SHIB) is $0.000086158837, which was recorded on Oct 28, 2021 (about 2 years). Comparatively, the current price is -89.00% lower than the all-time high price.

The lowest price paid for Shiba Inu (SHIB) is $0.000000000056, which was recorded on Nov 28, 2020 (about 3 years). Comparatively, the current price is 16,851,418.80% higher than the all-time low price.

Market capitalization of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is $5,598,101,562 and is ranked #18 on CoinGecko today. Market cap is measured by multiplying token price with the circulating supply of SHIB tokens (590 Trillion tokens are tradable on the market today).

The fully diluted valuation (FDV) of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is $9,499,125,685. This is a statistical representation of the maximum market cap, assuming the maximum number of 1 Quadrillion SHIB tokens are in circulation today. Depending on how the emission schedule of SHIB tokens are designed, it might take multiple years before FDV is realized.

With a price increase of 13.90% in the last 7 days, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is outperforming the global cryptocurrency market which is up 12.40%, while outperforming when compared to similar Ethereum Ecosystem cryptocurrencies which are up 12.70%.

The community is bullish as more than 85% of users are feeling good about Shiba Inu (SHIB) today.

Adding Shiba Inu (SHIB) to MetaMask allows you to view your token holdings, trade on decentralized exchanges, and more. To add them, you’ll need to import SHIB as a token. You can copy SHIB’s contract address (0x95ad61b0a150d79219dcf64e1e6cc01f0b64c4ce) and import it manually, or if you’ve installed MetaMask’s chrome extension, add SHIB to MetaMask with one click on CoinGecko.

