Hurry! PS5 consoles are discounted in Walmart’s Black Friday sale – Digital Trends

The Sony PlayStation 5 has delivered on next-gen gaming expectations. This can make it difficult to find Sony PlayStation 5 deals, whether you’re shopping for a console, games, or accessories. However, there are some savings to be had if you’ve got your mind on the PS5, and we’ve tracked down the best PlayStation deals currently available. There’s a good discount available on a PS5 bundle, as well as discounts on some accessories, so read onward for more details on how to score some savings with these PlayStation deals.

If you haven’t made the jump from the Sony PlayStation 4 to the PlayStation 5 yet, this bundle is a good opportunity to do so. The PS5 console itself is a significant upgrade over previous PlayStation generations, as it offers faster load times with SSD storage, haptic feedback with the included DualSense wireless controller, and breathtaking immersion with adaptive triggers and 3D audio. This bundle includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which is one of the most popular PS5 titles and one of the best PS5 games.



The Sony PlayStation 5 is a serious upgrade not just over previous PlayStation generations, but over many consoles in general. It can be hard to track down a console, but you can grab it at Best Buy with free shipping and in-store, same-day pickup available in many locations. The console itself offers 4K gaming with up to 120Hz output, which makes it a good pairing for any of the best TVs. The gaming experience itself may be as good as it gets with the PS5 , and you can put it through the steps easily with any of the best open-world games for PS5.



The digital edition of the Sony PlayStation 5 console is right for people who want to save $100 compared to the main PS5 console, which has a disc drive. That’s the main difference between these two consoles. With this digital edition console all of your game purchases will need to be done online, and they’ll need to be stored digital on the PS5’s hard drive. This makes for an efficient gaming experience and makes for a good way to save. It even counts as two ways to save if you don’t like clutter, as you won’t have to deal with physical copies of all of your games. Best Buy is offering free shipping with a purchase, as well in-store pickup in many locations.



One of the best PS5 accessories you can get is the PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller. It comes bundled with most consoles, but if you need an additional controller, this is the one to go for. It goes a long way in creating the immersive experience the PS5 offers, as it has haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone and headset jack that will allow you to communicate with friends while playing games online. Amazon is offering free delivery with a purchase of the DualSense wireless controller.



If you’re in the market for a PlayStation 5 headset and aren’t finding what you’re looking for amongst the best PS5 headsets, the Sony Inzone H7 wireless gaming headset is one you should consider. They have 360 Spatial Sound for gaming that helps you detect where your opponents are and how far away they are. It offers comfort for extended gameplay sessions, and clear communications with a flexible flip-up microphone. It can reach up to 40 hours of continuous gameplay on a single charge, making this not only a great option for PS5 gaming in general, but also for gamers who like to go on gameplay binge sessions.



The PlayStation 5 has been out for some time now, and its reception has been mostly positive. It includes lots of quality-of-life improvements over its predecessor, the PlayStation 4, such as faster load times, a solid-state drive (SSD) instead of a regular hard disk drive (HDD), and an improved controller in the form of the new DualSense. However, a console is only as good as the games available on it, and thankfully, the PS5 has you covered on that front as well.

While the machine already has a worthy library of great PS5 games, there are even more to look forward to, with some releasing as soon as this month, while others are still years away. In the video game world, it’s not uncommon to be aware of games that are still several years out from release. It’s also normal for a new game to be revealed and launched within just a couple of months. In this comprehensive list, we’ll go through the major PS5 releases scheduled for 2023 and speculate on future games.

The PlayStation 3 certainly had its fair share of multiplayer games, but these kinds of games didn’t hit their stride until the PlayStation 4. Thankfully, multiplayer games are once again at the forefront of the best games on PS5. Despite the system being relatively new, there are already a ton of games to try out — whether via online or local multiplayer co-op games. Before picking up a new PS5, you might be wondering what kind of multiplayer games Sony’s new system has to offer.

There are lots to choose from, but for this list, we’ve rounded up the very best multiplayer games available on the PS5 right now.

One of the best PlayStation deals is perfect if you don’t mind buying a refurbished model. Over at Back Market, you can buy the PlayStation 5 for only $463 for a good-condition console. It’s a refurbished model so it’s been previously owned, however, it’s verified to be fully working and comes with a one-year warranty so it’s not much different compared to buying new. Your console will be repaired or replaced in the first year if the worst happens. Sounds appealing? Keep reading while we tell you more about the PlayStation 5.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5

The Sony PlayStation 5 meets the expectations we all have of the latest game consoles. It loads games within mere seconds with the best PS5 games being something truly special and including titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, and God of War: Ragnarok.

