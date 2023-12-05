Roblox Blox Fruits Update 20: Scrolls, new weapons, and more – Sportskeeda

Roblox Blox Fruits is based on the iconic One Piece anime/manga franchise. Boasting a whopping 22.6 billion visits, its average player count stands at 430K. Players can have their own marine/pirate sagas in the action-packed world of Blox Fruits. Additionally, they can consume a variety of Devil Fruits (Blox Fruits) to acquire special abilities.

The developer has unveiled a trailer showcasing the highly anticipated Blox Fruits Update 20, which is scheduled to launch on October 21 at 11 am EST/3 pm GMT. It will introduce various new features, including Scrolls, a crafting system, weapons, ships, etc. Read on to discover the upcoming changes in Roblox Blox Fruits.

Scrolls are the newly introduced enchantment-based collectibles in Update 20, which can upgrade your weapons. To use them, you must go to the Dragon Talon Sage (NPC) and interact with him to either enchant your weaponry or craft a new Scroll. The materials required for crafting these collectibles can be obtained via drops in Special Events.

Currently, there are six types of Scrolls:

Each Scroll offers different varieties of buffs, bonuses, and even cooldown reductions to your weapons and spells. This can enhance your damage output and help you defeat the strongest bosses and players roaming the server.

In the trailer, we also saw the new Shark Anchor scythe weapon, which has two abilities: Zyphoon Toss and Armor Breaker.

The former inflicts massive AOE damage and throws your enemy to any user-targeted cursor location, while the latter delivers swift slashing damage and improves your character’s mobility.

The Sanguine Art Fighting Style in the Roblox Blox Fruits Update 20 trailer displayed three types of spells: Bloodbane Drain, Scarlet Tear, and Devourer of Worlds.

Players can now roam the seven seas of Roblox Blox Fruits using flying boats from Update 20. Furthermore, two new Devil Fruits, the Mammoth, and Sound Fruits will be added.

The Mammoth is a Beast Blox Fruit that lets you transform into a mammoth during combat. However, the Sound Fruit’s type is not known yet.

The following abilities can be used after consuming the new fruits:

Additionally, you can expect various reworks on swords, guns, and Devil Fruits in the upcoming Roblox Blox Fruits Update 20.

