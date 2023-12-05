Rivian plans service center in W. Boise, ID – boisedev.com

Local news. Locally owned.

Electric truck and SUV manufacturer Rivian is at work on a new service center in Boise.

The California-based maker of a line of two electric truck models was founded in 2009 after first aiming to build a sports car. It scrapped the original idea and pivoted several times – first to self-driving vehicles, then to consumer vehicles. It rolled out its first model, the R1T in 2021, the first electric consumer pickup on the market. The R1S – an SUV followed last year.

The company started to invest in a series of service centers for its vehicles – with a few dozen open and many more in the planning stage. Right now, the closest service centers for the vehicles are in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Seattle, Washington.

The Boise service center is planned for Five Mile Rd. Near Emerald St. Workers would transform about 21,000 square feet of an existing warehouse for the center, which would include a service shop, storage for parts, and a customer waiting area. The building permit for the conversion is valued at $1.9 million, according to City of Boise records.

The site would stay mostly the same, though new electric charging stations would go in.

Rivian would join rival Tesla with a footprint in Boise. Tesla similarly converted about 20,000 square feet of warehouse space in an industrial area south of I-84 near Costco. The center also features a sales area where customers can view the company’s cars before purchasing for delivery from a Tesla factory.

Tesla has promised, but not yet delivered, a truck. Company founder Elon Musk unveiled the concept in 2019, and indicated it could be for sale late that year. The company claims it will start production on the truck later this year, but it’s unknown yet if it will meet that deadline Rivian was joined in the EV truck market by Ford, which released its F-150 Lightning model last year.

Data from JD Power showed a significant increase in EV sales in 2022, with total units sold increasing by two-thirds. EVs now make up just less than six percent of all vehicles sold in the US. Traditional manufacturers like Ford and GM are also developing more electric vehicles.

