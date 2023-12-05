Microsoft confirms 'special event' date for probable Surface Go 4, Surface Laptop 6, Surface Laptop Go 3, Surface … – Notebookcheck.net

It seems that Microsoft is laying the foundations for its next hardware event. To recap, Windows Central has been steadily leaking information about future Surface products in the last month or so, most recently with the Surface Go 4. Prior to that, the website revealed specifications for the Surface Laptop Go 3 and the Surface Laptop Studio 2, with the Surface Pro 10 discussed back in April.
According to The Verge, Microsoft has now sent initial invites to a ‘special event’, albeit not one explicitly referred to as being Surface themed. However, the company typically refreshes its Surface portfolio in early autumn, like last year with the release of the Surface Pro 9, Surface Pro 9 5G, Surface Studio 2+ and the Surface Laptop 5 series. Thus, The Verge has inferred that Microsoft intends to introduce new hardware this autumn.
Microsoft has scheduled its ‘special event’ for September 21. While the company has not announced a start time yet, The Verge confirms that it will be an in-person event hosted in New York. Presumably, Microsoft will also allow people to watch via a live stream on YouTube, as has been the case with previous years.
The Verge via Liliputing
