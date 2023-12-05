New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies in December 2023 – TV Guide

Join or Sign In

The biggest man on TV, Jack Reacher, is back

December is the biggest month of the year for Amazon Prime Video, in terms of size of its action heroes, at least. Reacher, the adaptation of Lee Child’s dad-famous crime novels about an oversized ex-military policeman who solves cases around America using brain and brawn, returns for its second season on Dec. 15. It’s the biggest highlight of new releases coming to Prime Video in December, along with Season 2 of Coach Prime and Eddie Murphy’s holiday film Candy Cane Lane.

Below, you’ll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in December, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that’s accessible through Prime Video but doesn’t require Prime membership.

Alan Ritchson, Reacher

If there’s a Christmas house decorating competition, Eddie Murphy is there! The Oscar winner headlines Candy Cane Lane, which finds Murphy’s Chris signing a bad deal with a shady elf just so he can accomplish his life’s dream of winning his neighborhood competition. Too bad he didn’t read the fine print, because one of the consequences of signing the contract is that he will turn into a toy figurine. Yes, we’re 100% serious. –Philiana Ng [Trailer]

The docuseries following Deion Sanders, head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team and a former MLB and NFL star, in his first full year at Colorado, where hype meets reality. Following a magical start to the season that made them the talk of the sports world, the Buffaloes ran into trouble when they played some of the top teams in the NCAA. [Trailer]

Amazon’s free-range detective series follows a few simple rules that have turned it into one of the streamer’s biggest hits: An ex-military police officer with tree trunks for biceps travels the country beating up bad guys, solving crimes, and making wisecracks. In Season 2, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) meets up with his old military police group after one of them is murdered, and they suspect someone is picking them off one by one. Someone’s bones are about to get broken. [Trailer]

Dec. 1

50 First Dates (2004)

Baywatch (2017)

Candy Cane Lane (2023)

Click (2006)

Cry Macho (2021)

Death Rides A Horse (1969)

Death Warrant (1990)

Forces Of Nature (1999)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

I Wish (2011)

In The Heat Of The Night (1967)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Picture This (2008)

Stardust (2007)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Support the Girls (2018)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

The Machinist (2004)

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Proposal (2009)

The Ring (2002)

The Turkey Bowl (2019)

The Wonderful Country (1959)

7th Heaven S1-S11 (1997)

My Three Sons S1-S12 (1960)

Dec. 5

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)

The Melodic Blue: Baby Keem (2023)

Dec. 7

Coach Prime S2 (2023)

Dec. 8

Dating Santa (2023)

Dealing with Christmas (2023)

Merry Little Batman (2023)

World’s First Christmas (2023)

Your Christmas Or Mine 2 (2023)

Dec. 12

Asteroid City (2023)

Blue’s Big City Adventure (2022)

Dec. 15

Reacher S2 (2023)

Dec. 19

Every Body (2023)

Dec. 21

Gigolò per caso (2023)

Dec. 25

The Flash (2023)

Dec. 26

Sound of Freedom (2023)

Dec. 27

Terminator: Genisys (2015)

Dec. 30

Baby Shark’s Big Show S1 (2021)

Blue’s Clues S1 (1996)

Blue’s Clues & You S1-S2 (2020)

Hit The Floor S1-S4 (2013)

Moesha S1-S6 (1997)

Sister Sister S1-S6 (1994)

Team Umizoomi S1 (2010)

The Affair S1-S5 (2014)

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless S1-S2 (2021)

Dec. 1

Earth to Echo (2014)

Everybody’s Fine (2009)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Happy Christmas (2014)

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Joey (1997)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Masquerade (1988)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Nicholas Nickleby (2002)

Peter Pan (2003)

Repo Men (2017)

Sahara (1984)

Still of the Night (1982)

Tank Girl (1995)

Ted (2012)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across

the 8th Dimension (1984)

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the

Desert (1994)

The American (2010)

The Emoji Movie (2017)

The Gift (2015)

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

The Night of the Hunter (1955)

The Purge (2013)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)

The White Buffalo (1977)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

FBI True (2023)

The Middle S1-9 (2009)

Dec. 3

Mistletoe Mixup (2021)

Dec. 4

The Star (2017)

Dec. 6

Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis S2 (2023)

Dec. 7

A Lot Like Christmas (2021)

Dec. 8

The Fairy Princess & the Unicorn (2019)

Dec. 10

Copshop (2021)

Dec. 11

Spy Cat (2018)

Dec. 14

A Christmas Star (2021)

Dec. 15

Night Court S1-9 (1984)

Dec. 20

When Hope Calls: Hearties Christmas Present (2021)

Dec. 21

Christmas Giveaway (2021)

Dec. 22

Sing 2 (2021)

Dec. 31

Stillwater (2021)

Fringe S1-5 (2008)

The Waltons S1-9 (1972)

