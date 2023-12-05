5 major features expected to debut in GTA 6: What do we know so far – Sportskeeda

GTA 6 is likely to have many new features. Past Grand Theft Auto titles often introduced a bevy of new content, so it should be no different from the latest iteration in the series. More importantly, some video leaks already exist for GTA 6, and they show off various new gameplay mechanics that weren’t present or utilized much in past titles.

This listicle will highlight some interesting new features that players can expect to see in the upcoming game, assuming Rockstar Games doesn’t remove or alter them. No actual screenshots or videos can be shown here, but players can easily find them online.

Note: Anything revealed in leaks is always subject to change.

One GTA 6 video leak featured Lucia shooting at some cops with a pistol. Interestingly, she had an assault rifle on her back. Past Grand Theft Auto games would only show the primary weapon that the player was currently using and not something they weren’t.

This feature could suggest a slight overhaul of how weapon storage works since one would have to wonder how other heavy weapons like RPGs or Miniguns would be stored. It’s too early to tell if this is just a beta feature or something made to make the upcoming game feel more realistic than its predecessors.

Another GTA 6 leak showed Lucia accessing a Loot Bag on a rainy street. She doesn’t have anything inside it, but it would suggest that players can at least see the money or other items they can put inside this Duffel Bag. All that’s known about this feature at present is that players can inspect what’s inside, and you can either select something from it or drop it altogether.

Loot Bags played a major role in GTA 5 and Online for heists. The main differences were that players could automatically see how much money they stole and couldn’t have it outside missions. Could this feature be tied to GTA 6 having less weapon space based on the previous leak, or is it something else entirely, like robberies?

It will be a while until fans find out.

The original Vice City games were notorious for lacking a metro system similar to what Grand Theft Auto III had. However, the GTA 6 leaks show that the player is capable of boarding Vice City Metro Mule. Although Jason isn’t seen moving from one subway to another, one can deduce that the game will feature a fully functional metro system at launch.

Lacking this system in the original Vice City games wasn’t an issue since the maps were much smaller. Fans already know that GTA 6 will have a much larger game world by comparison, which would necessitate alternate means of transport.

A video leak also shows Lucia just aiming her pistol at the air. Astute gamers might notice that she’s constantly getting new weapons and ammo on the top right corner of the screen. One of the items she received was a Speargun and some ammo.

Spearguns have never been in a past Grand Theft Auto game. It’s worth noting that this gun works well underwater, indicating that the player might get involved in some combat out at sea.

One of the most well-known GTA 6 leaks is that the next game takes place in Vice City. The videos show off several places by name, including Little Haiti, Ocean View Hotel, and Washington Beach. A few locations are even physically seen, although the game’s graphics will obviously be much different when the title finally launches.

Players never got a true game taking place in Vice City within the HD Universe. All past titles that took place in this location were for the 2D or 3D Universes. The most recent one was the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition, just a remaster of an old game.

