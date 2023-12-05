Silicon Valley Sees a New Kind of Mobile Device Powered by AI – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
Daybreak Middle East & Africa is your daily spotlight on one of the world's fastest-growing regions. Live from Dubai, we bring you the latest global markets and analysis, plus news-making interviews, with a special focus on MEA. All that and more, as you head to the office in the Gulf, pause for lunch in Hong Kong, or start your day in London or Johannesburg.
A live simulcast of Bloomberg Television.
No matter how talented an athlete is, seeking advice from those who have gone before you is part of the journey to success. That’s exactly what professional tennis player Jannik Sinner had in mind when he met up with Lindsey Vonn, US Olympic Champion and one of the best alpine ski racers of all time. Have you ever wondered about the number of sacrifices a winning athlete has to make? The pressure to perform and remain at the top once you're there? Watch Vonn and Sinner as they explore the dedication and work required to become the best. (The film was produced in part by StarWing Sports Management, which represents Sinner.)
Can Wegovy Fight Alcoholism? For Big Pharma, This Isn’t a Priority
Two of London’s Most Expensive Mansions Are Struggling to Sell
Malaysians Top List of Tourists Flocking to Thailand as Chinese Miss Target
BOJ’s Deputy Chief Hints That End of Negative Rate May Be Closer
Milei Picks Santiago Bausili to Lead Argentina Central Bank
Balyasny Quadruples Asia Equity Trading Firepower After Hiring
Japanese Buyers Snap Up New York, London Buildings in Spending Spree
Amazon Targets Shein With Big Fee Cuts for Cheap Apparel Sellers
Nvidia Sees Huawei as Formidable AI Chipmaking Rival, CEO Says
Entain Reaches £615 Million UK Settlement Over Bribes Probe
Nvidia Sees Huawei as Formidable AI Chipmaking Rival, CEO Says
Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Seeks to Raise $1 Billion in Equity
Schmidt-Backed Pro-America Fund Has Started Placing Its Bets
Trump Pledges to Expand Drilling to Pay for Senior Benefits
Biden’s Campaign Expects to Raise $15 Million in Five Days
New York Gained More Millionaires Than It Lost During the Pandemic
Michael Dell Flags Plan to Donate Stock Worth $1.7 Billion
Blackpink Agency Shares Skyrocket After K-Pop Stars Renew Deals
Shohei Ohtani met with the Dodgers in LA for 2-3 hours, manager Dave Roberts says
Hoping for Peace in Gaza? Don’t Look to Europe
Bitcoin Hype Will Clash With the Rolex Recession
Fund Ukraine. The Alternative Is Loss, Not Peace.
It’s Too Dry for Southern Spain’s Once-Thriving Avocado Industry
Decoding Elon Musk’s Politics
Hong Kong Takes On Rich-Gone-Rogue in Illegal Building Crackdown
Apollo’s Marc Rowan Urges UJA Donors to Speak Out Against Antisemitism
Penn Sued by Students Claiming Antisemitism on Campus
ECB Warns Banks of Penalty ‘Escalation’ If Climate Risks Ignored
Climate Negotiators Get Down to Business at COP28 Summit
The Ohio Mayor Looking for Climate Solutions at COP28 in Dubai
Las Vegas Rail Project Backed by Fortress Secures $3 Billion in Federal Funding
This Is the UK’s Best New House of 2023
South Korean Crypto Traders’ Influence Jumps During Recent Bitcoin Rally
Crypto Startup Nova Labs Expands Mobile Phone Tie-In
IRS Criminal Investigation Unit Is Taking on More Crypto Tax Cases
Jony Ive.
Silicon Valley is bettin that ChatGPT and other generative AI tools will point the way to a smartphone successor. But first …
Three things you need to know today:
Silicon Valley Sees a New Kind of Mobile Device Powered by AI – Bloomberg
Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world