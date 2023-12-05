Critically Acclaimed Xbox Game Gets Massive Price Cut for Limited Time – GameRant

A critically-acclaimed title is currently on sale at the Microsoft Store for an incredible bargain, but gamers will want to act fast.

XCOM 2, the hit turn-based strategy game that is usually priced at $59.99, is on a sale for just $2.99. Players who purchase the game on the Microsoft Store will be taking advantage of one of the biggest deals of the summer, but XCOM 2 will only be available at this price for a very short period of time.

As one of the most popular entries in the franchise, XCOM 2 attracted the attention of many fans who have a soft spot for turn-based strategy games. Tasked with controlling a squad of soldiers hellbent on protecting humanity from an alien swarm working to rule the world, XCOM 2 was an incredibly fun experience for many sci-fi and strategy fans. Building a resistance to destroy an alien empire gave many players the opportunity to test their strategy and creativity as they fought to protect the human race. However, the game has remained at a pretty steep price point, despite being released back in 2016. For those who have wanted to play XCOM 2 but were also turned off by the idea of paying full price, there is a short timeframe to get the turn-based game for an amazing deal.

Although XCOM 2 is usually $59.99 on the Microsoft Store, it's currently on sale for a whopping 95% discount at only $2.99 for Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members. Gamers who love a good deal have the perfect opportunity to jump in on XCOM 2's incredible strategy gameplay while knowing they get to enjoy the title at an amazing bargain.

Those who want to take advantage of this deal will have to act fast, though. At the time of this writing, XCOM 2 will only be at this price for another 18 hours, so the clock is ticking. With many fans hoping for a third main series entry in the rebooted XCOM series, jumping back into XCOM 2 could serve as a way to help satisfy the craving for more turn-based strategy gameplay. Also, for the gamers who haven't played any XCOM titles, this deal presents the perfect time to see what all the fuss is about.

There are only a few hours left for Xbox users to snag an incredible deal, and it would be a shame to miss out. The future of XCOM hangs in the air, but XCOM 2 can give gamers a fun experience while they wait to learn more.

XCOM 2 is available now on Android, iOS, PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

