FTX Price: FTT Live Price Chart & News – CoinGecko Buzz

How is the price of FTX (FTT) calculated?

The price of FTX (FTT) is calculated in real-time by aggregating the latest data across 36 exchanges and 48 markets, using a global volume-weighted average formula. Learn more about how crypto prices are calculated on CoinGecko.

The price of FTX (FTT) is $4.53 today with a 24-hour trading volume of $157,430,626.99. This represents a 0.90% price increase in the last 24 hours and a 9.80% price increase in the past 7 days. If you’re looking for the market cap of FTX, data is not available today as the circulating supply of FTT tokens is not reported.

FTX was a global centralized cryptocurrency exchange that offered a range of trading products, including Perpetual Futures Contracts, Leveraged Tokens, MOVE Contracts, and OTC trading.

In November 10 2022 – following a series of events and revelations that puts the stability of the exchange into question, FTX halted its operations and customer withdrwals before filing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings along with its 130 sister companies on November 11, 2022.

On November 13th, a suspicious transfer of 195 million FTT from a supposedly locked contract caused the token to completely fall out of use along with the collapse of the exchange. The FTT tokens still sits on the withdrawn address and it is heavily assumed that it may liquidated at any time as decided by the liquidation firm responsible.



FTT tokens can be traded on centralized crypto exchanges. The most popular exchange to buy and trade FTX is Binance, where the most active trading pair FTT/USDT has a trading volume of $74,971,363.94 in the last 24 hours. Other popular options include OrangeX and Nominex.

The trading volume of FTX (FTT) is $157,393,250.14 in the last 24 hours, representing a -51.90% decrease from one day ago and signalling a recent fall in market activity.

The highest price paid for FTX (FTT) is $84.18, which was recorded on Sep 09, 2021 (about 2 years). Comparatively, the current price is -94.60% lower than the all-time high price.

The lowest price paid for FTX (FTT) is $0.776774, which was recorded on Jun 10, 2023 (6 months). Comparatively, the current price is 487.50% higher than the all-time low price.

The fully diluted valuation (FDV) of FTX (FTT) is $1,505,781,403. This is a statistical representation of the maximum market cap, assuming the maximum number of 330 Million FTT tokens are in circulation today. Depending on how the emission schedule of FTT tokens are designed, it might take multiple years before FDV is realized.

With a price increase of 10.30% in the last 7 days, FTX (FTT) is underperforming the global cryptocurrency market which is up 12.70%, while underperforming when compared to similar FTX Holdings cryptocurrencies which are up 12.40%.

The community is bullish as more than 75% of users are feeling good about FTX (FTT) today.

Adding FTX (FTT) to MetaMask allows you to view your token holdings, trade on decentralized exchanges, and more. To add them, you’ll need to import FTT as a token. You can copy FTT’s contract address (0x50d1c9771902476076ecfc8b2a83ad6b9355a4c9) and import it manually, or if you’ve installed MetaMask’s chrome extension, add FTT to MetaMask with one click on CoinGecko.