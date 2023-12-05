Shiba Inu Stagnation: What’s Causing Meme Coin’s Recent Sluggishness? – NewsBTC

Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors have been caught in a whirlwind of uncertainty for the past month as the cryptocurrency’s price has stubbornly clung to a narrow range between $0.0000075 and $0.000007.

This protracted period of stagnation has left traders and enthusiasts alike scratching their heads, wondering when the next significant move might occur.

The current SHIB price, as reported by CoinGecko, hovers at $0.00000715, representing a modest 1.4% decline over the last 24 hours. Over the span of seven days, the meme coin has dipped by nearly 6%, indicating a gradual erosion of value.

This pattern of price fluctuations within such a confined range underscores a lack of decisive action from both buyers and sellers, painting a picture of market ambivalence.

One can’t help but wonder about the implications of this seemingly stuck range. Given the broader crypto market’s recent slump, it wouldn’t be surprising to see SHIB test the lower echelon of this range, potentially signaling an extension of its bearish undertones.

With the larger market sentiment in a state of flux, SHIB’s fate remains intertwined with the broader crypto landscape.



The ongoing downtrend in SHIB’s price can be visually traced to the formation of a falling wedge pattern on the weekly chart. This pattern is characterized by two converging trendlines that serve as dynamic resistances and supports.

While such patterns can sometimes hint at an impending bullish breakout, the prevailing market sentiment suggests that investors should remain cautious and prepared for any outcome.

Another noteworthy development in the SHIB ecosystem is the decline in large network transactions. The number of significant transactions on the SHIB network has dwindled to a mere 20, marking one of the most inactive periods for the meme coin, especially concerning the activity of its large holders. Several factors could be contributing to this sudden drop in whale activity.

One of the potential reasons might be the waning interest in highly volatile assets like SHIB, particularly as Bitcoin’s dominance continues to rise within the crypto sphere. As the flagship cryptocurrency asserts its dominance, many investors appear to be realigning their portfolios, moving away from riskier assets to more established ones.

This shift in investor sentiment could explain the reduction in significant SHIB transactions as market participants seek more stability in their cryptocurrency holdings.

The formation of a falling wedge pattern and the decline in large network transactions underscore the challenges facing SHIB’s price trajectory. SHIB holders and enthusiasts must remain vigilant and adaptable to navigate the ever-changing tides of the digital asset market.

(This site’s content should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

Featured image from Shutterstock

Christian is a journalist, editor and a former layout design consultant. Alongside his passion for writing, he is an avid fan of cryptocurrency and works tirelessly throughout the week. When he’s not on his computer, you can find him tinkering with his old motorbike as a grease monkey, or lounging on the patio hammock while pondering about artificial intelligence and whether he’ll ever understand his cat’s thoughts and calmness.

NewsBTC is a cryptocurrency news service that covers bitcoin news today, technical analysis & forecasts for bitcoin price and other altcoins. Here at NewsBTC, we are dedicated to enlightening everyone about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

We cover BTC news related to bitcoin exchanges, bitcoin mining and price forecasts for various cryptocurrencies.

© 2023 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

© 2023 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

source