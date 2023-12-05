Amazon-Introduces-Its-Most-Powerful-Fire-TV-Sticks-Ever-and-Unveils-Generative-AI-Updates-for-Fire-TV – Amazon Press Release

All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the smartest, most powerful Fire TV Stick ever—boosts performance and adds the Fire TV Ambient Experience and support for Wi-Fi 6E

All-new Fire TV Stick 4K delivers Fire TV Stick’s best performance for under $50, with nearly 30% more power than the previous generation, plus support for Wi-Fi 6

Generative AI in Fire TV’s voice search unlocks new, conversational ways to find and discover content

Enjoy six months of MGM+ on Amazon with new Fire TV device purchases for access to thousands of movies and original series

All-new Fire TV Soundbar is a companion device that delivers bold, room-filling sound

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Today, Amazon announced a range of updates to its popular Fire TV family, introducing enhanced conversational voice search with generative AI, upgrades to the Fire TV Ambient Experience, and the most powerful Fire TV Sticks yet—the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, now with the Fire TV Ambient Experience, and Fire TV Stick 4K. In addition, Amazon announced the all-new Fire TV Soundbar, enabling customers to enjoy their favorite TV shows, movies, and games with room-filling sound.

“With a world of content at your fingertips, sometimes the hardest thing to do is decide what to watch. Fire TV has always been great at search, but generative AI takes it to a whole new level,” said Tapas Roy, vice president of Fire TV. “We’ve leveraged our new large language model to create a much more natural and conversational way to find content using natural dialogue. Simply ask Alexa nuanced or even open-ended questions about anything from genres and actors, to storylines and scenes, and enter a conversation that will find you something new based on what you like—even if you don’t know what you’re looking for.”

All-New Fire TV Stick 4K Max—Now with the Fire TV Ambient Experience, more speed, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and 2x the storage, for $59.99

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the first streaming media player to come with the Fire TV Ambient Experience, and features an upgraded 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, making it Amazon’s smartest and most powerful streaming stick yet. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the industry’s first streaming stick to include support for Wi-Fi 6E, meaning customers with a compatible router can enjoy the smoothest streaming experience with lower latency, faster speeds, and less interference from other Wi-Fi-enabled devices in the home.

With ultra-cinematic, vibrant 4K Ultra HD, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio, the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max delivers Fire TV Stick’s best visual and audio experience yet. Fire TV Stick 4K Max also features 16GB of storage, doubling the previous generation’s capacity, and enabling customers to store even more apps and games directly on the device.

Fire TV Ambient Experience—Now available on the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and upgraded with hundreds of new pieces of free artwork

Previously only available on the Fire TV Omni QLED Series, the Fire TV Ambient Experience transforms the TV into a beautiful, always-smart display, and is now available to more customers on the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

With a quick tap of the Alexa button—or simply by asking Alexa—customers can activate the Ambient Experience from the Shortcuts menu and replace blank TV screens with helpful information and beautiful artwork. With the Ambient Experience, customers can see glance-able information like their Calendars and Reminders; leave Sticky Notes for family members; control smart devices like a thermostat or Ring doorbell; play audio from services like Amazon Music, Spotify, and others; and much more.

The Ambient Experience can also turn the TV into an in-home art gallery, with no monthly subscription required. Today, Amazon addedhundreds of new images to a growing collection of more than 2,000 free, gallery-quality pieces of artwork, and expanded the collection to include artists from France, Spain, Italy, Japan, and Australia with art from notable institutions including Musée d’Orsay in Paris, Museo del Prado in Madrid, and Galleria d’Arte Moderna in Florence. Customers can choose from motion graphics, landscape art, personalized and always-evolving dynamic art, and personal photos.

Customers can also create artwork using just their voice with AI Art. This free feature, which will begin rolling out to customers in the U.S. by the end of this year, allows customers to easily generate a personalized background by giving Alexa an imagination-driven prompt, such as, “Alexa, create an image of cherry blossoms in the snow,” and watch as that prompt is translated into a unique display on the Fire TV screen. Coming next year, customers will also be able to display a personal photo from Amazon Photos, and even transform the image into a popular art style, like sepia tone or a watercolor painting.

All-New Fire TV Stick 4K—Faster, more fluid 4K streaming for under $50

The new Fire TV Stick 4K delivers Fire TV Stick’s best performance yet for under $50. It introduces support for Wi-Fi 6 and features an updated 1.7 GHZ quad-core processor, making itnearly 30% more powerful than the previous generation. Customers can enjoy vibrant 4K Ultra HD picture quality and immersive Dolby Atmos audio with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HLG, and HDR10+. Plus, with Alexa Home Theater, customers can wirelessly connect compatible Echo devices, for audio across multiple speakers and inputs.

Fire TV Experience Updates—A new, delightful, and conversational way to find and discover content with generative AI

The upgraded Fire TV experience materially enhances search, browse, and recommendations by combining generative AI with Fire TV’s extensive entertainment content and app library—enabling customers to find and discover content in a natural, contextual, and conversational way. Customers will be able to ask Alexa nuanced or open-ended questions about TV shows and movies, helping them find what they’re looking for using natural and conversational language. Customers can ask Alexa to find content based on specific actors, directors, scenes, genres, or entitlements such as “action movies with car chases,” “comedies for a rainy day inside,” or “animated movies that are free to me.” Customers can also simply tell Alexa what they are in the mood to watch, and choose from a selection of recommendations personalized to their Fire TV profiles.

In addition to generative AI in voice search, a new “Continue Watching” row will include content from leading streaming entertainment providers including Amazon Freevee, Disney+, Hulu, Max, MGM+, Peacock, STARZ, and Tubi. The new row puts recently watched content front and center, with a focus on recency, making it easy for customers to find and stream their favorite content. Fire TV will continue to add content from streaming providers over time. The generative AI-powered voice search and new “Continue Watching” row will roll out to customers in the U.S. later this year.

New Fire TV Device Bundle—Access thousands of movies and original series with six months of MGM+, on Amazon

U.S. customers who purchase a new Fire TV streaming media player or smart TV on Amazon or in retail stores can enjoy a six-month subscription to MGM+ at no additional charge. With MGM+, customers can watch thousands of movies from MGM and other major Hollywood studios, including Top Gun: Maverick, No Time to Die, House of Gucci, plus original series, including the sci-fi horror hit FROM, Emmy-winning Godfather of Harlem, and the Western adventure Billy the Kid.

All-New Fire TV Soundbar—Bold sound, easy setup, and a compact design, for $119.99

The new Fire TV Soundbar is a two-channel companion device that brings customers room-filling sound with support for DTS® Virtual:X and Dolby Audio. It features a compact 24-inch design, is simple to set up, and is compatible with all Fire TV devices. When not watching TV, customers can connect their phones, tablets, or any streaming device via Bluetooth.

Sustainable Design

The all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Soundbar carry the Climate Pledge Friendly badge by achieving the Carbon Trust’s Reducing CO 2 certifications. The new Fire TV Sticks indicated their carbon footprints have been reduced year over year and both use more-sustainable materials and implemented a design that reduces their overall lifetime energy consumption; and both feature packaging that is 100% recyclable in the U.S., made of wood-fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources. All devices include Low Power Mode, which conserves energy when a device goes to sleep or standby mode due to inactivity. Plus, Amazon’s renewable energy projects will produce the clean energy equivalent to the electricity used by every customer’s Fire TV device by 2025. On the product detail pages for each of these devices, customers will also find a Product Sustainability Fact Sheet containing additional information about device life cycle carbon emissions and sustainability impact.

Pricing and Availability

This Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available for pre-order today on Amazon.com for $59.99. The all-new Fire TV Stick 4K is available for pre-order today on Amazon.com for $49.99. The brand-new Fire TV Soundbar is available today for $119.99.

