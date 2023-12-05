Best live Amazon Black Friday deals: Save on Cuisinart, Yankee Candle, Apple – Reviewed – Reviewed

Shop our favorite early Black Friday 2023 deals at Amazon today.

Updated November 24, 2023

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Editor’s Note: We found all the best deals available today at the Amazon Black Friday sale.

The Amazon Black Friday sale is in full swing and we found all the best deals worth shopping right now. From Reviewed-approved savings on Keurig, Apple, and Dyson to best-selling gift ideas for the 2023 holiday season, today’s Amazon deals are sure to help cross a few items off your holiday shopping list. Even better, Amazon Prime members can get exclusive savings on tons of products throughout the sale. Shop our favorite picks below!

Save more than $100 on the Asus 14-Inch Chromebook C423 with this Black Friday laptop deal.

Get 15% off the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i with this Black Friday Amazon deal.

Save 14% on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Gaming Bundle with this Black Friday deal.

Save 16% on this Asus gaming laptop during Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Save 20% on the Reviewed-approved SteelSeries Rival 3 Gaming Mouse with this Black Friday gaming deal.

Save 36% on the Hisense Google Smart TV with this Black Friday deal

Save 27% on the Vizio 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV at Amazon

Save 31% on the Samsung M70B 32

Save 30% on the Sony 50-Inch X85K Series 4K Ultra HD TV this Black Friday

Save 24% on the Google Chromecast with Google TV this Black Friday

Save 21% on the Amazon Fire TV Cube with this Black Friday deal

Save 25% on the Logitech MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo with this Black Friday deal.

Save 10% on the JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker with this Black Friday deal.

Save 39% on the Anker 11-in-1 USB C Hub 565 with this Black Friday deal

Save 20% on the Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) with this Black Friday deal

Save 24% on the popular Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with this Black Friday deal

This Apple AirTags 4-Pack is under $80 just in time for the holidays.

Save 21% on the Apple Watch SE with this Black Friday deal.

Save 25% on the Apple 2020 M1 MacBook Air Laptop with this Black Friday deal

Save 28% on the Kindle Scribe with this Black Friday deal

Save 55% on the Echo Pop smart speaker with this Black Friday deal

Save 54% on the Echo Dot (2022 5th Generation) with this Black Friday deal

Save 34% on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition with this Black Friday deal

Save $11 on the Kasa Smart Light Bulb 2-Pack with this Black Friday deal

Save $120 on this Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit with this Black Friday Amazon deal

Get two Kasa Matter Smart Plugs for under $25 at Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

The TP-Link ColorPro Wi-Fi Outdoor Camera is 33% off at Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Save 33% on the Reviewed-approved Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 this Black Friday

Save 40% on the Editors’ Choice winning Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Canceling Headphones

Save 18% on the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones with this Amazon Black Friday deal

Save 46% on Yankee Candle with this Black Friday deal

Save 20% on the Best Choice Products Pre-Lit Snow Flocked Artificial Pine Christmas Tree with this Black Friday deal

Save 18% on the top-rated Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with this Black Friday deal

Save 39% on the Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon

Save 28% on the iRobot Roomba j7+ with this Black Friday deal

Save 10% on the Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum this Black Friday

Save 32% on the Puroair HEPA 14 Air Purifier with this Black Friday deal

Save more than $120 on the Blueair DustMagnet 5410i Air Purifier with this Black Friday deal

Save 27% on the Dyson Cool AM07 Air Multiplier Tower Fan with this Black Friday deal

Save 20% on two Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows with this Black Friday deal

Save 13% on the affordable Amazon Basics 10-Inch King Memory Foam Mattress

Save 25% on the spectacular Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress this Black Friday

Save 10% on the Leesa Original Foam 10-Inch King Mattress at Amazon.

Save 32% on the Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter with this Black Friday deal

Save 50% on the Ninja Speedi SF301 Air Fryer with this Black Friday deal

Save 12% on the Susteas Stovetop Whistling Tea Kettle with this Black Friday deal

Save 25% on the OXO Non-Stick Fry Pan with this Black Friday deal

Save 35% on the All-Clad HA1 Hard-Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Set with this Black Friday deal

Save 43% on the Reviewed-approved Ninja Foodi with this Black Friday Amazon deal

Save 33% on the Keurig K-Mini with this Amazon Black Friday deal

The Nesco Deluxe Food VS-12 Vacuum Sealer is nearly $25 off at Amazon

Save 17% on the highly-rated Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender with this Black Friday deal

Save 26% on the super-popular Ninja Creami this Black Friday

Save big and bake up a storm with the GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer

Get the Willow & Everett Salt and Pepper Grinder Set for under $20 at Amazon.

Save 24% on the refreshing Brita 6-Cup Water Filter Pitcher with this Black Friday deal

Save 22% on the Fullstar 50-Piece Food Storage Container Set this Black Friday.

Save 14% on the MEATER Block: 4-Probe Premium WiFi Smart Meat Thermometer at Amazon

Save $33 on this knife block set at Amazon.

Save 31% on the Nerf Elite 2.0 Dart Blaster with this Black Friday deal

The Lego Friends Autumn’s Horse Stable is the lowest price in months

Save 33% on the Furby Interactive Plush with this Black Friday Amazon deal

Save 30% on the Barbie Dreamhouse with this Black Friday Amazon deal

Amazon has 14% off the Bluey’s Ultimate Beach Cabin Playset for Black Friday

Save 28% on the Reviewed-approved Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack with this Black Friday deal

Save 24% on the top-rated Graco car seat with this Black Fridaydeal

Save 34% on Reviewed-approved Columbia winter boots for your little one with this Black Friday deal

Save 7% on the Chicco car seat we love with this early Black Friday Amazon deal

Save 15% on the trendy EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Sunscreen this Black Friday

Save 11% on the soothing CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream with this Black Friday deal

Save a whopping 46% on the DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

Save 54% on the versatile Ameitech Makeup Organizer at Amazon

Save 14% on the Clinique Moisturizing Lotion data-button_text_1=

Save 37% on the Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush at Amazon

Save 14% on the Reviewed-approved Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer this Black Friday

Save 26% on the Manscaped Lawn Mower 3.0 at Amazon

Save 56% on the top-rated Angry Orange Odor Eliminator and Pet Stain Remover with this Black Friday deal

Save 19% on the Rabbitgoo Dog Harness, No-Pull Pet Harness at Amazon

Save 37% and get a handle on pet har with the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

Save 13% on the PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Cat Feeder with this deal

Save 42% on the Reviewed-approved Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle at Amazon’s Black Friday sale

The LifePro Hand Massager Machine is 25% off thanks to this Black Friday deal

Save 10% on the Renpho Smart Scale with this Black Friday Amazon deal

The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is 23% off at Amzon

Save 24% on this Peloton Bike during Amazon’s Black Friday sale

The best way to to shop Amazon’s holiday deals and get access to exclusive savings is by signing up for an Amazon Prime membership. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year (the equivalent of $11.58 a month), plus taxes. With this link, you can enjoy a free 30-day trial to Amazon Prime to get familiar with the benefits before committing to a full year.

Sign up for a Prime membership for exclusive access to the best Black Friday deals.

The Amazon Black Friday 2023 sale is set to wind down on Cyber Monday 2023 on Monday, November 27. We’re expecting many of the top deals to go live this week and continue popping up on Black Friday proper. The best deals tend to sell out quickly so we always suggest shopping sooner rather than later!

Shop the Amazon Black Friday sale



Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.



