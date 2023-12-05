Valorant 6.07 Patch Notes: Bind Returns, and More – ClutchPoints

Valorant patch 6.07 is live now with a handful of system updates and with Bind returning to the game ahead of schedule.

Valorant patch 6.07 is live now with a handful of system updates and with Bind returning to the game ahead of schedule. Here's everything you need to know about the entire patch of Valorant's latest update of 6.07.

Riot announced that Bind will be returning to the active pool of maps in Valorant for the release of update 6.08 but they suddenly returned Bind one patch earlier than expected, which surprised the community. Now Bind lovers will get to enjoy their favorite map back on the active roster of maps available in the game.

The patch also focuses on some system updates such as changes to the AFK behavior and queue dodging penalties system as well as updating Agents with UI indicators.

For the main system updates on changing the AFK behavior and queue dodging of some players, Riot has increased the amount of Ranked Rating loss for people who always queue dodges for no reason. This prevents players to burden other players on queue to immediately play, instead of waiting for the queue to start again after some players dodge. There's also an implemented ranked restriction for 1 day for players who has an excessive AFK behavior to penalize them. This is also an early release compared to the announcement of Riot's introduction of ranked restrictions. As for updating Agents with UI indicators, they will be balanced accordingly.

Here is the full list of the patch for update 6.07 in Valorant.

UI Indicators Update

In an effort to consolidate and make consistent our use of UI indicators throughout our roster, we’ve updated some abilities to have or not have UI indicators.

Sova

Bind

AFK/Queue dodging

We have made improvements to our interventions system for violations when it comes to player participation.

Agents

Gameplay systems

Social

That's all for the updates of Valorant Patch 6.07.

