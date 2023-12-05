PancakeSwap V3 is Set to Launch on the 1st week of April – Crypto Times

© Protocols And Tokens Pvt. Ltd.

Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange PancakeSwap announced the “PancakeSwap V3,” which will be accessible on BNB Smart Chain and is all set to launch in the first week of April.

🚀PancakeSwap V3 is launching on the 1st week of April!

🎁Early supporters will receive an exclusive NFT and a share of the $135K airdrop

⏰Don't miss out on this opportunity and join us now by adding liquidity on BSC PancakeSwap

📕Full details here: https://t.co/5QjGWOxd3g pic.twitter.com/2dpFKZwcms

According to PancakeSwap head chef Mochi, “PancakeSwap V3 will come with a variety of exciting features, including competitive trading fees, trading incentives, improved liquidity provisioning, and yield farming experience.”

They launched PancakeSwap V3 early Supporter campaign. The campaign contains two parts that include exclusive PancakeSwap V3 NFTs and CAKE token airdrops.

In Part one, the $105K worth of CAKE airdrop is open to existing users with a minimum of $500 liquidity staked in BUSD/WBNB, USDT/WBNB, BTCB/WBNB, or ETH/WBNB liquidity pools on PancakeSwap’s Masterchef v2.

Users who staked liquidity on PancakeSwap Masterchef v2’s selected liquidity pools before March 5, 2023, at 13:00 UTC and maintain that liquidity until April 3, 2023, at 12:00 UTC are eligible for CAKE airdrop; otherwise, they will lose their eligibility.

In order to participate in Part 2 of this campaign, and be eligible for a slice of the $30k worth of CAKE airdrop, users must add an extra $500 to $20,000 in liquidity to the BUSD/WBNB, USDT/WBNB, BTCB/WBNB, or ETH/WBNB liquidity pools on PancakeSwap’s Masterchef v2 platform.

All this need to be done before March 18th, 2023 at 12:00 UTC and kept until April 3rd, 2023 at 12:00 UTC. It’s crucial to remember that customers must add more liquidity using the same wallet they used in Part 1.

To be eligible for a portion of the $30k CAKE airdrop, “new users” must add at least $500 to $20,000 in BUSD/WBNB, USDT/WBNB, BTCB/WBNB, or ETH/WBNB liquidity pools on v2 between March 5 at 13:00 UTC and March 18 at 12:00 UTC, and maintain it until April 3 at 12:00 UTC.

The PancakeSwap team will take a snapshot on March 5th at 13:00 UTC, and March 18th at 12:00 UTC to calculate the value of the liquidity added for the Part 1 and Part 2 campaigns respectively.

“The airdrop pool will be shared and distributed among all qualified users in the various tiers”, the team noted.

As a token of loyalty and support for PancakeSwap, if the user qualifies for Part 1 or Part 2 of this campaign, they will also receive an exclusive PancakeSwap V3 Legend NFT and Early Supporter NFT respectively, in addition to the airdrop. These NFTs are non-transferable and are only intended for the campaign, and cannot be sold or moved to another wallet.

Within 30 days of the campaign’s conclusion, PancakeSwap will announce the winners and the distribution strategy. It reserves the right to revoke the campaign or change its mechanics or rules at any moment.

