Prime Day 2023: So many Prime video channel subscriptions are on sale now – Mashable

You’ve waited for so long and now it’s finally Prime Day, which means you can treat yourself to deals across basically every category. Streaming fans will love these Prime video channel subscription deals — perfect for staying on top of all the latest shows and movies. Keep scrolling to find markdowns on streaming services like Max, Paramount+, PBS Kids, and so much more.
Gone are the days of paying $15.99 to watch your favorite TV shows and movies on Max — at least until July 12. For the next two days, a new Max subscription will only cost you $7.99 a month for the first two months and $15.99 after that. Whether it’s to catch up on all the most iconic moments of Friends or bask in Pablo Pascal’s The Last of Us glory, you’ll be glad to have gotten your hands on a Max membership during Prime Day.
MGM+ – $0.99/mo for 2 months (vs. regular $5.99/mo)
AMC+ — 50% off ($4.49) for 2 months
STARZ — $0.99/mo for 2 months (vs. regular $9.99/mo)
ViX Premium — $0.99/mo for 2 months (vs. regular $6.99/mo)
Hallmark Movies Now — $0.99/mo for 2 months (vs. regular $5.99/mo)
Britbox — $0.99/mo for 2 months (vs. regular $7.99/mo)
PBS Masterpiece — $0.99/mo for 2 months (vs. regular $5.99/mo)
Acorn TV — $0.99/mo for 2 months (vs. regular $6.99/mo)
Noggin — $0.99/mo for 2 months (vs. regular $7.99/mo)
Cinemax — $0.99/mo for 2 months (vs. regular $9.99/mo)
Lifetime Movie Club — $0.99/mo for 2 months (vs. regular $4.99/mo)
ALLBLK — $0.99/mo for 2 months (vs. regular $5.99/mo)
ScreenPix — $0.99/mo for 2 months (vs. regular $2.99/mo)
PBS Documentaries — $0.99/mo for 2 months (vs. regular $3.99/mo)
A&E Crime Central — $0.99/mo for 2 months (vs. regular $4.99/mo)
Topics Amazon Prime Video Prime Day Streaming
Stacia Datskovska is an NYU journalism major (graduating this December). Her work has appeared in USA Today, Boston Globe, Teen Vogue, HuffPost, Bustle, and more. When she’s not writing something or other, Stacia can be spotted crying over poetry, making a home-cooked meal, or walking on an NYC pier. For her more half-baked thoughts: @staciadats on Twitter.
Prime Day 2023: So many Prime video channel subscriptions are on sale now – Mashable
You’ve waited for so long and now it’s finally Prime Day, which means you can treat yourself to deals across basically every category. Streaming fans will love these Prime video channel subscription deals — perfect for staying on top of all the latest shows and movies. Keep scrolling to find markdowns on streaming services like Max, Paramount+, PBS Kids, and so much more.