Google's AI Chatbot Is Trained by Humans Who Say They're Overworked, Underpaid and Frustrated – Bloomberg

Daybreak Middle East & Africa is your daily spotlight on one of the world's fastest-growing regions. Live from Dubai, we bring you the latest global markets and analysis, plus news-making interviews, with a special focus on MEA. All that and more, as you head to the office in the Gulf, pause for lunch in Hong Kong, or start your day in London or Johannesburg.

Our Children’s River follows La Guardia of Sinangoe, Ecuador, an Indigenous Guard patrolling their ancestral lands to protect one of earth’s most biodiverse places from extractive industries.

Dubai Extradites Hedge Fund Trader Shah to Danish Authorities

World Bank Pursues Electricity for 100 Million Africans by 2030

Poland Set to Keep Rates Steady After Outsize Cuts

Malaysians Top List of Tourists Flocking to Thailand as Chinese Miss Target

BOJ’s Deputy Chief Hints That End of Negative Rate May Be Closer

Can Wegovy Fight Alcoholism? For Big Pharma, This Isn’t a Priority

UK Watchdog Tells Air France, Lufthansa to Halt Greenwashing Ads

Nvidia Sees Huawei as Formidable AI Chipmaking Rival, CEO Says

Amazon Targets Shein With Big Fee Cuts for Cheap Apparel Sellers

Entain Reaches £615 Million UK Settlement Over Bribes Probe

Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Seeks to Raise $1 Billion in Equity

Schmidt-Backed Pro-America Fund Has Started Placing Its Bets

Dublin Riots Exposed Anger of Irish Youth Facing Housing Crisis

Boris Johnson to Face Covid Inquiry Over Pandemic Handling

New York Gained More Millionaires Than It Lost During the Pandemic

Michael Dell Flags Plan to Donate Stock Worth $1.7 Billion

Blackpink Agency Shares Skyrocket After K-Pop Stars Renew Deals

Shohei Ohtani met with the Dodgers in LA for 2-3 hours, manager Dave Roberts says

Companies Are Going Broke Gradually, Not Suddenly

Hoping for Peace in Gaza? Don’t Look to Europe

Bitcoin Hype Will Clash With the Rolex Recession

It’s Too Dry for Southern Spain’s Once-Thriving Avocado Industry

Decoding Elon Musk’s Politics

Hong Kong Takes On Rich-Gone-Rogue in Illegal Building Crackdown

Apollo’s Marc Rowan Urges UJA Donors to Speak Out Against Antisemitism

Penn Sued by Students Claiming Antisemitism on Campus

Air Travel Gets New Tool to Measure Sustainable Fuels’ Impact

ECB Warns Banks of Penalty ‘Escalation’ If Climate Risks Ignored

The Ohio Mayor Looking for Climate Solutions at COP28 in Dubai

Las Vegas Rail Project Backed by Fortress Secures $3 Billion in Federal Funding

This Is the UK’s Best New House of 2023

South Korean Crypto Traders’ Influence Jumps During Recent Bitcoin Rally

Crypto Startup Nova Labs Expands Mobile Phone Tie-In

IRS Criminal Investigation Unit Is Taking on More Crypto Tax Cases

Internal documents show complex instructions for chatbot feedback that workers are asked to complete in minutes

Google’s Bard artificial intelligence chatbot will answer a question about how many pandas live in zoos quickly, and with a surfeit of confidence.

Ensuring that the response is well-sourced and based on evidence, however, falls to thousands of outside contractors from companies including Appen Ltd. and Accenture Plc, who can make as little as $14 an hour and labor with minimal training under frenzied deadlines, according to several contractors, who declined to be named for fear of losing their jobs.

