Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: August-End 2023 – Watcher Guru

The development of the Cardano token was influenced by the work of Gerolamo Cardano, an Italian polymath, and it was introduced to the market in 2017. Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano, provided information regarding the Alonzo hard fork in August 2021. As a result of this announcement, ADA’s price jumped by 116% the following month, as well as future Cardano price predictions.

Like the Ethereum merge, the launch of the Vasil hard fork was one of the team’s most highly anticipated updates. Despite some difficulties encountered along the way, the hard fork was a success.

Cardano has displayed a plunge in price along with the whole market. It is trading at $0.2629 at press time, with a 2.72% drop in value over the last 24 hours. Let us look at the price prediction for Cardano ADA for August end 2023.

Cryptocurrency experts at Changelly have predicted the price of ADA for August end 2023. According to the analysts, ADA is forecast to reach a minimum of $0.247 and a maximum of $0.272. The average price of ADA is expected to be $0.260.

The cryptocurrency market is very volatile at the moment. The prices of altcoins are displaying major volatility, as most of them are down by single digits in the last 24 hours.

