20 Best Halloween Movies on Hulu to Watch This Spooky Season – Hulu

September 1, 2023
Happy Huluween, ghouls and goblins!
We know Halloween is technically only one day of the year—but if you’re anything like us, you prefer to celebrate spooky season from September to November (and even beyond). That means we’re already streaming the best Halloween movies on Hulu to pair perfectly with your pumpkin spice lattes, apple crisp candles, and cozy sweaters.
Wondering which Halloween movies to watch on Hulu this year? From the silly and spooky to the downright scary — we have your favorite classic Halloween movies and new ones you haven’t discovered yet. Whether you’re a horror junkie (let us redirect you to our Horror Movie Guide) or just looking for some not-so-scary movies to get into the spirit of the season, check out these Halloween movies screaming — we mean, streaming — now.
Set in Salem, Massachusetts, wicked Sanderson sisters Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najiimy) wake from a centuries long slumber and wreak havoc on the town. It’s up to a group of brave kids, a talking black cat, and a magical spellbook to save the day in this beloved Hallowen movie.
Don’t forget to watch Hocus Pocus 2* for an enchanted and nostalgic Halloween-themed movie night!
Watch: Hocus Pocus*
*The Disney Bundle required. Access content from each service separately.
Marnie has always felt a deep connection to Halloween despite her mom’s disdain for the holiday. It’s not until the Halloween before Marnie’s 13th birthday when she discovers her family’s bewitching secret, throwing Marnie and her siblings into a world of magic and monsters.
Watch: Halloweentown*
*The Disney Bundle required. Access content from each service separately.
It’s not Halloween without Michael Myers (no, not that Michael Meyers). In this sixth installment of the Halloween franchise, the infamous masked murderer is back in Haddonfield — this time, he’s on the hunt for his niece Jamie and her newborn child.
Watch: Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers*
*Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers requires SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.
Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice. BEETLEJUICE!
Do you want to find out what happens when you call his name three times? Find out in this weird and wacky but classic Tim Burton movie — the perfect choice for a Halloween movie night.
Watch: Beetlejuice*
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
It’s a Halloween (or should we say Huluween) variety special unlike any you’ve seen before. Discover what toil and trouble Monét X Change and Ginger Minj have gotten themselves into this #SpookySzn.
Watch: Huluween Dragstravaganza
This one is for our romcom lovers. In Practical Magic, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman play sisters with a secret (we’ll give you a hint — they’re witches). But along with their magic comes a family curse forever hindering their possibility of finding everlasting love.
Watch: Practical Magic
Jack Wyatt (Will Farrel) is a charming but egotistical actor working on a new remake of the classic TV show Bewitched. He finds the perfect “Samantha” in Isabel Bigelow (Nicole Kidman), a naive young woman looking for a fresh start in California. But what Jack doesn’t realize is that Isabel’s uncanny resemblance to Samantha is due to more than just her looks.
Watch: Bewitched
It’s Clive Barker’s classic Halloween horror movie reimagined. In this Hulu Original, a young woman struggling with addiction finds a mysterious ancient puzzle box and accidentally summons cenobites — mutilated extra-dimensional creatures on a mission to capture and torture anyone who solves the puzzle. Jamie Clayton stars as the iconic character, Pinhead, in this remake of a classic horror film.
Watch: Hellraiser
Looking for a classic thriller to send shivers down your spine? The Stephen King novel-turned-movie, The Shining, will surely do just that.
What would you do if you were trapped inside a haunted hotel during a snowstorm with no way out? Most people would try to quietly keep to themselves, but the Torrence family has a different experience.
Whatever you do, do not enter Room 237.
Watch: The Shining*
*The Shining requires SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.
There’s plenty more Stephen King to stream this Halloween, including the classic teen horror movie, Carrie. Sissy Spacek stars as Carrie, an outcasted teenager who discovers her telekinetic powers after being humiliated at her senior prom.
Watch: Carrie*
*Carrie is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.
Horror ensues when dying serial killer Charles Lee Ray uses voodoo to transfer his consciousness into a popular children’s doll, infamously known as Chuckie. When Chuckie finds a new home with six-year-old Andy, the doll comes to life to continue what Charles Lee Ray started.
Watch: Child’s Play*
*Child’s Play is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.
On the night before Halloween, a group of high schoolers take part in a prank that lands one of them in a coma and another in a fatal car crash. What they don’t know is that the accidents weren’t actually accidents, but the curse of the carver. The only way for the cursed to break free? Trick a person into murdering someone.
Watch: The Night Before Halloween*
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
In this animated Halloween movie, three young teens discover a neighborhood house is haunted. When they struggle to find an adult that will take their discovery seriously, the three decide to take matters into their own hands on Halloween night.
Check out our Disney Halloween Movie guide for more family-friendly Halloween movie options.
Watch: Monster House
Esme and her son, Luna, move to a desert town in middle-of-nowhere Colorado for a fresh start. But, it doesn’t take long for locals to notice something’s not quite right. As the town’s suspicion grows, Esme must do whatever it takes to protect her son before the next full moon exposes their terrifying secret.
Watch: Blood Moon
A cursed pumpkin makes its way from an off-putting pumpkin farm to an innocent family’s home. Just as they start to celebrate their yearly tradition of jack-o-lantern carving, things go awry quickly when the pumpkin comes to life and terrorizes the family.
This bite-sized short film certainly packs a more suspenseful punch than the sour candy in your trick-or-treat bag.
Watch: Carved
A group of college students gather on Halloween night to celebrate their friend Tony who died a year ago to the day. The board game they choose to play, Uncanny Annie, quickly turns violent when the objective goes from winning to surviving.
Watch: Uncanny Annie
In the Hulu Original horror movie, Little Monsters, a teacher, a musician, and a kid’s TV show host band together to protect children from being devoured by the walking dead during a sudden zombie invasion.
Watch: Little Monsters
Is there anything scarier than being trapped in a decrepit kid’s funhouse with eight alive and homicidal animatronic mascots? No, we didn’t think so. Nicolas Cage stars in the suspenseful and extremely eerie horror movie, Willy’s Wonderland, streaming now on Hulu.
Watch: Willy’s Wonderland
Pam and Tommy’s Sebastian Stan and Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones star in this stomach-turning Hulu Original thriller that’s so creepy, you just have to add it to your Halloween movie watch list. The only thing more horrifying than navigating the modern dating scene is falling for a murderer with an unusual appetite.
Watch: Fresh
Hunt or be hunted. Prey is a Hulu Original film that takes place 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation. Follow Naru, a strong and skilled warrior, as she protects her tribe from a mysterious high-tech predator hunting her people.
Prey is the latest installment of the Predator series. For a suspenseful and action-packed Halloween movie marathon, watch The Predator films on Hulu, including Predators.
Watch: Prey
Looking for even more freaky flicks to watch this Halloween? Check out the best horror movies streaming now on Hulu.
