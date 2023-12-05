What's New on Netflix in December 2023 | TIME – TIME

December heralds the annual arrival of cheesy holiday movies to Netflix (though there aren’t too many this year), as well as plenty of stories to get you through that slow last week of the year. On Dec. 1, May December arrives, a gripping awards vehicle for stars Charles Melton, Natalie Portman, and Julianne Moore. In Leave the World Behind, on Dec. 8, a family’s luxe getaway is soured by a cyberattack and the ominous appearance of two strangers. And on Dec. 14, The Crown finally draws to a close with the second part of its sixth season: Queen Elizabeth II paves the way for King Charles III and Prince William.
Available December 1
May December
Sweet Home: Season 2
Available December 3
Welcome to Samdal-ri
Available December 4
Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2
Available December 5
Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal
Available December 6
Blood Coast
Christmas as Usual
Available December 7
Analog Squad
The Archies
Hilda: Season 3
I Hate Christmas: Season 2
High Tides
My Life With the Walter Boys
NAGA
World War II: From the Frontlines
Available December 8
Blood Vessel
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6
Leave the World Behind
Women on the Edge
Available December 12
Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only
Single’s Inferno: Season 3
Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team
Available December 13
1670
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5
The Influencer
Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza
Available December 14
As the Crow Flies: Season 2
The Crown: Season 6 Part 2
Yu Yu Hakusho
Available December 15
Carol & The End of The World
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist
Familia
Yoh’ Christmas
Available December 19
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Available December 20
Cindy la Regia: The High School Years
Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar
Maestro
Taming of the Shrewd 2
Available December 21
Like Flowers in Sand
Supa Team 4: Season 2
Available December 22
Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1
Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire
Available December 24
A Vampire in the Family
The Manny
Available December 25
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Available December 26
Thank You, I’m Sorry
Available December 27
Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare
Available December 28
Pokémon Concierge
Available December 29
Berlin
Available December 1
Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Swan
Blockers
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1
Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Man of Steel
The Meg
Neighbors
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1
Shazam!
She’s All That
She’s the Man
Suicide Squad
Taken
Taken 2
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984
Available December 3
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Available December 5
Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15
Available December 9
Love and Monsters
Available December 13
Holiday in the Vineyards
Available December 14
Married at First Sight: Season 14
Available December 15
The Hills: Seasons 3-4
Available December 18
Mush-Mush and the Mushables
Available December 19
Project Runway: Season 17
Available December 21
Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5
Available December 25
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1
Available December 31
Blippi Wonders: Season 3
The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4
Leaving December 14
The Hills: Seasons 1-2
Leaving Dec. 21
Sing 2
Leaving Dec. 27
Da Kath & Kim Code
Kath & Kimderella
Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials
Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4
Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions
Leaving Dec. 28
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6
Leaving Dec. 30
Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour
Us
Leaving Dec. 31
8 Mile
American Beauty
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Field of Dreams
Friends with Benefits
Get Him to the Greek
Gladiator
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda
Lost in Translation
Love Actually
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
The Wolf of Wall Street
