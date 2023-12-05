Microsoft to update the Surface Hub 2S with Teams Rooms on Windows – The Verge

By Jess Weatherbed, a news writer focused on creative industries, computing, and internet culture. Jess started her career at TechRadar, covering news and hardware reviews.

Microsoft has announced a second generation of its Surface Hub 2S interactive whiteboard will be arriving later this year, equipped with new features built around Microsoft’s Teams conferencing software. The updated enterprise device features the same 50-inch and 85-inch design as the current Surface Hub 2S and will be the first touch-enabled board to run Teams Rooms on Windows.

Microsoft Teams Rooms is meant for all-in-one conferencing systems designed to replace individual remote meeting devices like webcams and TVs. Microsoft says that the Teams Rooms on Windows experience adds new features like additional video layouts, chat channel modes, and management capabilities for both users and admins. It also features a new user interface that resembles that seen on Teams Rooms for Android devices (spotted by Windows Central), but details on the new OS are otherwise slim.

Older Surface Hub 2S models currently running Windows 10 Team Edition will be offered the chance to migrate over to the Teams Rooms on Windows experience “at a future date.” Microsoft will continue to support Windows 10 Team Edition with security updates and bug fixes until October 14th, 2025, after which all Windows 10 products will be retired.

Microsoft hasn’t announced a release date for the second-gen Surface Hub 2S, nor has it provided any pricing information. If the existing model is anything to go by, though, it certainly won’t be cheap — prices started at $8,999.99 when it was released back in 2019. Microsoft originally planned to release a cartridge that would upgrade the GPU and processor for the original Surface Hub 2S to facilitate tiling and rotation support. The cartridge was then scrapped in favor of a “major software update” based on the then-latest release of Windows 10.

That was three years ago. Software updates have been minor, and there’s no word if Microsoft will be upgrading the second-gen Surface Hub 2S’s hardware. Microsoft hasn’t even confirmed if the upcoming model will finally support the tiling and rotation features it promised back in 2018. We’ve reached out to Microsoft for more information and will update this story should we hear back.

