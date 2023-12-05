Crypto News Live Updates Jan 3: ETH Whales Accumulating Shiba Inu Tokens; Here's Why – CoinGape

Crypto News Today Live Updates December and Latest News: (3 January 2023) The global digital asset market recorded a broad but marginal recovery on Tuesday. The cumulative market cap is up by 1% over the past day to stand at $806 billion. However, cryptos like Solana (SOL) and Lido DAO (LDO) prices surged by over 15% over the last 24 hours.

The war of words that started from Bitcoin adoption by institutional investors has reached criticizing each other.

Ripple CTO in a Twitter thread stated that Craig Wright made a dumb argument over the XRP ledger. David Schwartz claimed that he pointed out that the argument was dumb and did not attack self proclaimed Bitcoin creator at all. However, Wright attacked him and XRP. Read More Here…

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price picks up momentum as Ethereum whales scoop massive Shiba Inu coins.

While Shiba Inu burn tracker Shibburn in a tweet on January 3 reported another massive increase in the burn rate of Shiba Inu tokens. A total of 182,339,090 SHIB tokens were burned in the last 24 hours. Read More Here…

Bitcoin (BTC) price remained steady for a while at around $16,700 levels. BTC has been trading in a very tight range of support of $16,600 and a strong resistance of $17,000.

VanEck expects the BTC price to fall in the range of $10K-$12K in the first quarter of 2023. Read More Here…

Ripple’s native cryptocurrency XRP has shown a bit of price volatility recently and witnessed selling pressure. Post the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX, the altcoin has been struggling to surge past $0.40.

In the last 24 hours, Ripple’s native crypto has surged by 4.5% and is currently trading at $0.35. Currently, the XRP Network is showing major divergence pointing at a strong bull case scenario. Read More Here…

As per the data, Bitcoin Mining Difficulty fell by 3.6% on Tuesday. This drop came after some of the US mining farms were unplugged due to deadly winter storms. The mining difficulty reading came in at 34.09 trillion at block height 770,112.

The global digital asset market recorded a broad but marginal recovery on Tuesday. The cumulative market cap is up by 1% over the past day to stand at $806 billion. The 24 hour trading vol is up by 31% to stand at $23.5 billion.

