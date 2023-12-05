Apple iTunes for Windows 64-bit Download Free – 12.13.09 – TechSpot

Your music, movies, TV shows, apps, and more. The best way to follow your favorite artists and friends — and discover the music they’re talking about, listening to, and downloading. iTunes is home to everything that entertains you.

iTunes is still fully functional in Windows. It gets regular updates and improvements with support even now. The macOS version you can still download but is no longer updated by Apple and as of macOS Catalina it has been replaced by several other services.

Although streaming has won a lot of the market, there are still people who would rather own the music they listen to. With apps like iTunes you get to keep the songs you have bought online or ripped.

iTunes is more of an application where you can organize your media library and buy movies, TV shows, and podcasts, whereas Apple Music is a streaming service specialized in music where you won’t find movies, TV shows, or podcasts.

Forget rifling through stacks of CDs or flipping through channels. iTunes puts your entire music and video collection a mere click away, giving you an all-access pass to thousands of hours of digital entertainment. Browse. Organize. Play. All from your Mac or PC.

View your library by artist, album, episode, year, rating — any way you want. Find what you’re looking for with a quick search that reveals results as you type.

Turn CDs into digital music by importing them to iTunes. Organize your entire collection with custom playlists.

Shuffle songs to mix up your groove. Listen to music from other computers on your network. Play video using onscreen controls.

