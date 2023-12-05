10 best cases for your Amazon Fire HD 7 (4th generation) tablet – Digital Trends

So, you splurged on a new Amazon Fire HD 7 (4th generation) tablet, but you can’t forget about a case. Cases not only protect your investment, but they also offer a new look and a built-in stand for hands-free viewing at home or on the go. The best part is they don’t have to be expensive, so let’s take a look at the best Fire HD 7 cases available right now.

This is one is made by Amazon, so you already know that it will fit your Fire HD 7 perfectly. It sports a premium, natural leather exterior along with a microfiber interior that will not only protect your screen, but will keep it clean, too. Opening the cover will automatically wake the tablet, and closing it will put it to sleep. The built-in magnet will ensure the cover doesn’t open when you’re on the go. Finally, the built-in stand offers hands-free viewing in either landscape or portrait mode.



This one features synthetic leather, but it feels close to the real thing. The microfiber interior will protect and keep your screen clean at all times. The tablet slides into the interior pocket and is held by a Velcro flap for extra security. It includes a magnetic closure, ensuring the case won’t open during travel, and it will auto wake or sleep the device. It includes a build-in stand, which allows for hands-free viewing in landscape mode. If you happen to have a stylus, you can store it in the convenient holder. The case is also available in 33 different colors and patterns, so there is sure to be something that strikes your fancy.



This one is perfect if you plan on letting your kids use your Fire HD 7 a lot. It’s constructed from impact-resistant polycarbonate and is double-enforced with a shock absorbing inner sleeve. The corners are always a concern for drops, so that’s why all four sport double-thick silicone. If that’s not enough, it also has raised screen bezels for extra protection. The case features a handle, making it easy to carry for the little ones. Plus, the handle converts to a stand for hands-free viewing. No matter what your child does, this MoKo cover will remain durable, and even if you’re the slightest bit worried, it comes with a lifetime warranty.



This MoKo case is made of synthetic leather along with a microfiber interior to protect the display and keep it clean. The magnetic closure ensures the cover will remain closed during travel, and it will also auto wake and sleep the device. The built-in flip stand provides hands-free viewing in portrait mode, and the hand strap offers one-handed use in comfort. It even offers a stylus loop (stylus not included). A lifetime warranty means that you will never have to worry about its durability.



This one is crafted from polyurethane (fake leather) and has a color-matched microfiber interior to protect the screen and keep it clean. Just fold back the front lid to provide hands-free viewing in landscape mode. You can even adjust the case to provide a more comfortable typing position. Like most tablet covers, it sports a magnetic strip to secure the cover during travel, and it will auto wake and sleep the device.



The Infiland Folio Case offers synthetic leather along with a soft interior to prevent scratches. The built-in stand allows multiple configurations, whether it be for hands-free viewing, video chatting, or typing. The included magnetic strip offers auto wake and sleep, plus it secures the cover on-the-go. This case also offers a stylus/pen holder (stylus not included).



This case features a patent pending detachable inner sleeve for handheld operation. The included grooves offer multi-angle hands-free viewing such as portrait, landscape, or typing. The outer shell sports a pebble-grain textured, premium, synthetic leather along with a scratch-resistant microfiber interior. Extra protection is provided at the corners, and it’s dust and scratch resistant. The magnetic enclosure supports auto wake and sleep, as well as security when traveling. Finally, this case comes with a ballpoint pen stylus that can be held by the elastic pen loop. Roocase includes a lifetime warranty against all manufacturer defects.



This case is a little pricey because it comes with a removable Bluetooth keyboard. The keyboard pairs to the tablet easily, is very comfortable to type on, and offers access to all features and controls. The included kickstand gives you the “laptop” feel when typing those emails or letters. The outer shell sports synthetic leather with a classy look.



With the roocase Origami 3D Slim Shell, you can stand-up your Fire HD 7 in portrait, landscape, or typing mode by folding it origami-style. The outer shell is made of polyurethane with a rubberized feel, and includes a scratch-resistant interior. Each corner is reinforced for extra protection and the magnetic cover offers auto sleep and wake. You will also get a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects.



If you’re looking for something that offers the ultimate protection, this case is for you. The polycarbonate hard shell and flexible thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) means your Fire HD 7 can live through just about any accidental drop, bump, or shock. The front cover sports a built-in screen protector to prevent scratches without compromising sensitivity. It even offers a port cover that keeps debris and dust out.



That’s all the Fire HD 7 (4th generation) cases we have for now, but check back in with us because we’ll add new entries soon.

