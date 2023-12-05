Dogecoin Price | Breakout To $0.1 Imminent – CoinGape

The meme coin frenzy seems to have returned alongside the remarkable Bitcoin price rally to a new year-to-date high above $35,000. Dogecoin (DOGE) price has not been left out, considering it has increased by 19.2% in two weeks and 2.8% in the last 24 hours to $0.0693.

With the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.0684 serving as the immediate support, DOGE is bound to uphold the bullish narrative with gains above $0.07 any time. A break above the multi-month falling trendline from April would signal the subsequent rally, upwards of $0.1.

Potntial declines do not seem apparent on Thursday during the US business hours with DOGE increasing by 2.8% in 24 hours. The bullish wave is not unique to Dogecoin, considering Bitcoin price is up 1.4% to $35,333.

Cumulatively, the total market cap is trending higher by 3.2% to $1.35 trillion implying that the the crypto market structure in October is getting stronger.

Dogecoin price tested resistance at $0.072 and almost confirmed an expected double-bottom pattern breakout to $0.1 were it not for the prevailing overhead pressure.

The loss of a tentative support at the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (purple) could further weaken the technical structure resulting in a larger breakdown.

As the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sinks deeper into the neutral area, the path with the least resistance tends to flip downwards. Hence, the glaring possibility of DOGE sweeping through lower support areas to collect liquidity and build momentum for the next breakout toward $0.1.

The 100-day EMA (blue) at $0.0649 could help absorb the selling pressure, and reduce the chances of a stronger sell-off. Other key support levels to look out for include the 50-day EMA (red) at $0.0637 and the double-bottom support at $0.058.

Technical insight from renowned trader and analyst Rekt Capital shows that DOGE has been “rejected from channel top after a weekly close below it.”

He added that “every time DOGE performed such a 1W close, it would drop into the channel bottom,” suggesting that investors should acclimatize to losses extending to $0.058 before the trend reverses again.

$DOGE

Indeed rejected from Channel Top after Weekly Close below it

Every time #doge performed such a 1W Close, it would drop into the Channel Bottom

In any case – key triggers are:

• Reclaim of the Channel Top as support or

• Retest of Channel Bottom#Crypto #Dogecoin https://t.co/u8hAe6IO01 pic.twitter.com/jqtI0u4Ttw

— Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) October 31, 2023



The correction to $0.058 would be invalidated if Dogecoin price reclaims the channel top as support. Otherwise, traders may have to wait for the channel bottom around $0.058 for new long entries.

The Dogecoin community is gearing up for a major network upgrade scheduled to take place “on Nov 1, 3 AM UTC (Est. block height 18978410), and will last approximately 2 hours,” according to an announcement shared by @DogechainFamily on Twitter (now X).

Scalability and stability are some of the main features of the protocol upgrade at “Est. block height 18978410.” Network users have been informed that they may encounter “some downtime when carrying out transactions on Dogechain.”

🛠 PSA – Major Network Upgrade [ACTIONS REQUIRED]

💯 Great news Shibes!

The Dogechain dev team has been working relentlessly at pushing out this major upgrade to the blockchain, and we are now ready to go live!

🐶 ⛓ As a result, the community and the builders should… pic.twitter.com/D4LolAzCLS

— Dogechain💜 (Giving away a Tesla) (@DogechainFamily) October 31, 2023



Users have also been advised to “imminently switch their wallet RPC to https://rpc.dogechain.dog. All other RPCs will stop providing service after the upgrade.”

It is not clear if this network upgrade will impact Dogecoin price. Either way, it shows that developers in the ecosystem are working to improve the protocol which affirms their commitment to the future of the crypto project.

SBF Trial: Sam Bankman-Fried Defends $8 Billion Spending as ‘Risk Management’

Elon Musk And Joe Rogan Reunite for Podcast Today; X, Cybertruck, Dogecoin Insights Expected

DAILY NEWSLETTER

Your daily dose of Crypto news, Prices & other updates..

Cryptocurrency Prices

News Categories

Crypto Topics

Categories

Contact

Company

Categories

Contact

Company

Close

source