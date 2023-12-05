Newer AirPods Fakes can even replicate the original model's W1 chip auto pairing, costs just $40! – gizmochina

To improve the audio experience on iPhones, Apple developed AirPods with smart and convenient listening features. The Cupertino giant launched the AirPods with excellent features, and soon they became Apple’s most popular accessory product, with 35 million sales in 2018. Due to its immense popularity, many fake or AirPods replicas have thronged the market offering the same features at a much lesser price.



The newer AirPods Fakes are now more advanced and can even replicate the original model’s W1 chip auto pairing. In addition to playing audio, these fakes now have a better design, easy W1 chip connectivity and improved gesture controls, reveals a video by famous YouTuber, EverthingApplePro.

After buying a fake product, the customer is usually worried about its quality, though these fake AirPods 2 are giving no reason to worry. YouTuber feels its superb sound quality, and terms the design better than the originals.

The real W1 pairing is the major outbreak among fake AirPods. These will connect as like of the original AirPods 2 without any additional step. It seems impossible, but the new replicas have achieved it along with the support for 100 meters connectivity range.

The new AirPods 2 Fake carries Bluetooth 5.0 and wireless charging. As per the YouTuber, these fakes are somewhat 75%-80% similar to the original ones.

Nowadays, it has become quite difficult to distinguish between the original and fake products.

Share your views about the new AirPods fakes in the market via comments below.

source