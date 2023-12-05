Amazon stock up $423 billion in market cap amid longest monthly winning streak since 2011 – Yahoo Finance

August is over, and Amazon is (AMZN) ringing in Labor Day weekend with some good news.

The e-commerce company closed out six straight months in the green. That marks Amazon's longest consecutive streak of monthly gains since July 2011.

The stock closed at $138 on Thursday, representing a 3.2% gain for the month of August. The tech giant has gained roughly $423.7 billion in market cap since the beginning of its winning streak.

Thursday's final push came in the aftermath of the company's just-announced Shopify (SHOP) partnership. Amazon announced that its Buy With Prime app will now have an integration with Shopify, making it easier for sellers to connect the Amazon-run payments feature to their Shopify stores.

It's more fuel to the fire of Amazon's investment in Buy With Prime, which is seeing some nice adoption among merchants but is still in its early days.

"Amazon announced in January that it had observed 25% higher conversions on merchant sites in its internal data based on the initial buy with Prime program which began in April of '22," RBC's Brad Erickson wrote on Aug. 31. "Amazon still only has ~60% of its [third-party] sellers using Prime so this is just another way to drive adoption higher over time."

"We do think there has been solid adoption of the existing Buy with Prime program since its full rollout in January," Erickson added, "and there's likely significant crossover between Shopify's [about] 1.75 million merchants and the estimated 2.5 million merchants that sell on Amazon's marketplace — however, still a small tailwind to volume."

The partnership is just another feather in Amazon's cap.

In August, the company reported a series of key earnings beats on operating income, operating margins, and guidance, with the wins temporarily washing away concerns about slowing cloud growth.

"We see 2Q as an inflection quarter for both retail margin and AWS stories and move the name to our favorite idea in Internet," UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley wrote on Aug. 9.

Allie Garfinkle is a Senior Tech Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @agarfinks and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Saving for retirement is an essential goal for many Americans, but achieving the ideal savings target remains elusive for many. In 2023, the average American retiree had about $170,726 in retirement savings, a decrease from $191,659 at the beginning of 2022. This 10% reduction is significantly lower than the recommended $555,000. Only 12% of retirees have achieved or exceeded this recommended savings amount. Don’t Miss: The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How d

The Federal Reserve’s 2022 consumer finance survey unveils a striking picture of American prosperity, revealing that the mean net worth of the average household has ascended to $1.06 million, a 23% from $868,000 in 2019. This statistic, while impressive, masks a more nuanced and unequal economic landscape. Despite the seemingly thriving financial status of American households, the reality is more complex, particularly for the middle class. The COVID-19 pandemic, which drastically impacted econom

JPMorgan's Jason Hunter sees the S&P 500 slumping to around 3,500 points by next summer, and says the "odds are stacked in favor of a hard landing."

The “Shark Tank” star with a $100 million net worth says paying 20% down is key—and explains why.

“The primary risk that could knock us off course is a Federal Reserve that remains fixated on inflation fears.”

Many people have turned to annuities as a reliable means of securing a stable income during retirement. Financial advisers often highlight annuities as a prudent choice for those looking to manage retirement finances effectively. With a $150,000 annuity, the monthly income potential varies based on several key factors, such as the type of annuity chosen, the age of the annuitant and the length of the payout period. Annuities, which are financial products offered by insurance companies, serve as

Procter & Gamble says it will book a $1.3 billion accounting charge on the shaving giant it acquired in 2005.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) stock started trading at $104.27 on Nov. 29, with a market cap exceeding $414 billion. The 52-week low price for Exxon was $98.02, and the 52-week high was $120.07. The dividend for the quarter ending June to September was $0.91 per share against $0.88 for the same period of 2022, according to the company's 10-Q filing on Oct. 31. The cumulative dividend from January to September was $2.73 per share, higher than $2.64 per share for the preceding year. Dividend paymen

Employees don’t necessarily want to work from home; they really just want to have options.

(Bloomberg) — Huawei Technologies Co. is among a field of “very formidable” competitors to Nvidia Corp. in the race to produce the best AI chips, according to the American company’s chief.Most Read from BloombergTreasury Frenzy Drives 10-Year Yield Below 4.2%: Markets WrapBiden Says He Might Not Have Sought Reelection If Trump Weren’t RunningTruck-Stop Billionaire Fights Warren Buffett to Increase $18 Billion Fortune Moody’s Cuts China Credit Outlook to Negative on Rising DebtHow Suspects Laund

Bull market or bear market? Or a trend-less market as seen for weeks until news late last month that political leaders on both sides of the U.S. chambers of Congress reached a deal to raise the debt ceiling? Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy.

I’m 58 and I have $700,000 in 401(k)s and IRAs. I have no credit card debt, no auto loan payments and no student loans. I sold my home in California and paid cash for a house in Texas, so I have no mortgage. I’m retired military and bring in about $2,200 per month after taxes. […] The post Ask an Advisor: How Do I Cover $3,000 in Monthly Living Expenses? I’m 58 With $700k in Retirement Savings, But I Won’t Collect Social Security for 7 Years appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

Beijing has rolled out stimulus packages and ramped up borrowing in a bid to support the embattled Chinese economy this year.

(Bloomberg) — Michael Dell is taking steps to donate Dell Technologies Inc. shares worth as much as $1.74 billion.Most Read from BloombergTreasury Frenzy Drives 10-Year Yield Below 4.2%: Markets WrapBiden Says He Might Not Have Sought Reelection If Trump Weren’t RunningTruck-Stop Billionaire Fights Warren Buffett to Increase $18 Billion Fortune Moody’s Cuts China Credit Outlook to Negative on Rising DebtHow Suspects Laundered Billions in Singapore for YearsDell converted 25 million shares owned

"You've got to attack the guy that's making the marginal decision to drill or not — and that guy is Mr. Permian Basin."

Large caps typically have greater stability and a proven track record, two reasons why they're beloved.

It's been a rough year for most S&P 500 investors chasing dividends. But there are pockets of dividend paying stocks that are working.

The Dow Jones fell as Uber stock surged. Nvidia stock and Tesla stock were among Magnificent Seven members falling. Cathie Wood sold a stock amid a big run.

Best Growth Stocks, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the best growth stocks utilizing exclusive ai-assisted research recently issu…

From a potential economic recession to continuation of the ongoing bull market, here's what Wall Street expects to happen next year.

source