BREAKING NEWS! Walt Disney World Reveals MAJOR Guest Experience Changes for 2024 – MiceChat

Updated June 23, 2023: New information has been released about the changes coming to Disney Genie+.

Disney’s website now has a new popup detailing a pretty major change coming to the Disney Genie+ service beginning June 27. Starting that day, guests will be able to purchase park-specific Genie+. That means a guest will now have the choice to purchase a multi-park Genie+ (like a Park Hopper ticket) or purchase Genie+ for an individual park.

This change will allow for more variable pricing of the Genie+ service, as the price for, say, Animal Kingdom on any given day will most likely be cheaper than the price of Genie+ for Magic Kingdom. And of course, the multi-park Genie+ option will have its own pricing structure.

Disney released a statement about this new change, which explained this is a stopgap measure, as they are still planning to rollout the ability to pre-purchase Genie+ and “simplify” the service. Currently, this new option is still only available to be bought on the day of your visit.

Walt Disney World has always been seen as a place where dreams come true, but the difficulty in planning and navigating reservations and Genie can be frustrating. Disney World has an array of enhancements planned for 2024 which will hopefully make things a bit easier for guests and help save them a little money too. From simplified ticketing to the return of beloved dining plans, Disney is trying to make visits a bit more enchanting. Read on to discover the 5 big changes coming to Walt Disney World in 2024…



Starting on January 9, 2024, theme park reservations will no longer be required for date-based tickets. For non-dated tickets and other admission types, theme park reservations may still be needed. More information can be found on the WALT DISNEY WORLD THEME PARK RESERVATIONS PAGE.

Disney is introducing “good-to-go days” for Annual Passholders and cast members in 2024. These are select days when they can visit the theme parks WITHOUT needing a reservation. Details on good-to-go days will be released soon.

For those who have missed the Disney dining plans, they’re making a comeback for stays beginning January 9, 2024, with bookings opening on May 31. Guests can choose from two options: the Disney Quick Service Dining Plan or the Disney Dining Plan.



Disney Resort hotel guests will continue to enjoy early theme park entry for visits through 2024, and extended evening hours will still be available for those staying at Disney Deluxe Resorts and Deluxe Villas. This isn’t really new, it’s just being confirmed to continue in 2024.

Disney is working on simplifying the Disney Genie+ experience, making it easier for guests to plan their visit ahead of time. Meaning you’ll be able to schedule your Lightning Lanes prior to your visit. We’re interested to hear more about how this will work, but it sounds a bit like how FastPass+ worked in the past. More information on this change to Genie+ Lightning Lanes and how they will work is coming soon.



Walt Disney World is gearing up for some big guest experience changes in 2024. With reservation-free date-based tickets, the introduction of “good-to-go days” for Annual Passholders and cast members, the return of Disney dining plans, extended park time for Disney Resort hotel guests, and a simplified Disney Genie+ experience, do you like the direction the changes are going. We’d love to hear your thoughts on these updates! What are you most looking forward to (or least looking forward to)? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

AND… because we know many of you are wondering… there’s no word on Disneyland making any changes to their park reservations or Genie Lightning Lanes. We’re keeping our ears open.

This article was originally posted on May 8, 2023.

Updated on June 23, 2023 to include information on changes to Genie+. — CW

