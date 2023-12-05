‘Big Little Lies’: Nicole Kidman Teases Season 3 Of HBO Series May Be On The Way – Deadline

By Nellie Andreeva

It’s been more than four years since Season 2 of HBO‘s Big Little Lies. Over that time, the prospect of another installment has occasionally come up, with the network and the core team behind the series largely non-committal but leaving the door open. Star and executive producer Nicole Kidman on Friday gave the strongest indication to date that a third season may be happening.

“I loved Big Little Lies,” she said during a Q&A at the CME Group Tour Championship, adding, “We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”

The casual remark has fueled speculation that a new installment may finally be coming together. According to sources, there are no real conversations going on right now but there appears to be an intent to get more Big Little Liars underway.

That is clear by comparing Kidman’s comments this week to what she said on the subject almost four years ago, in January 2020.

“Everyone’s working. Hopefully we can collide again at one point,” she said at the time.

Her sentiment was echoed back then by HBO chief Casey Bloys. “I think the thing with Big Little Lies is you have a group of people who all really love working together but obviously they’re some of the most high-profile people working in entertainment. Reese [Witherspoon], Nicole, Zoe [Kravitz], Laura [Dern], everybody is so busy. It would be great to get the band back together at some point but right now everybody is so busy and there’s no idea, where we’re all saying ‘that makes perfect sense’. I think it’s more of one of those ‘someday’,” he told Deadline.

Big Little Lies executive producer Bruna Papandrea earlier this year hinted that the team may be revisiting the series whose second season ended with a cliffhanger and its lead characters marching to jail.

“I’ve been thinking about it a lot lately,” Papandrea told Deadline. “I do believe a lot of people feel the way I do, which is to find a way at some point to continue.”

She did speak about the sudden 2021 death of Big Little Lies executive producer/Season 1 director Jean-Marc Vallée which was “a devastating blow” to everyone involved that left “a big hole” and “made us all pause,” she said.

Big Little Lies is written and executive produced David E. Kelley. Its initial installment was based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty.

