[List] Countries where Galaxy S10 series has received Android 12 update – SamMobile – Samsung news

Last updated: January 17th, 2022 at 13:03 UTC+01:00

It hasn’t been that long since Samsung released the first Android 12-based update outside the beta program, but numerous Galaxy devices are now receiving the latest One UI 4.0 public firmware. As usual, the newest Galaxy S models — i.e., the Galaxy S21 series — had a higher priority over other Galaxy devices and was the first to receive Android 12. However, the update has also reached older flagship phones, such as the Galaxy S10 lineup.

Below we’ve compiled a list of countries where Android 12 and One UI 4.0 are available for the Galaxy S10 series (in no particular order). We’ve included all four models, from the Galaxy S10 Lite variant to the Galaxy S10 5G, the latter of which was the first 5G phone to hit the shelves back in 2019.

We’ll update the list regularly as Android 12 reaches the Galaxy S10 series in more countries, so don’t lose hope if you don’t see your region listed yet. Samsung should release the update for your device soon.

Galaxy S10 customers in these countries should be able to download the latest update from Samsung once the notification arrives or by launching the Settings app on the phone and tapping the Software update option. Eligible Galaxy S10 users can also skip the wait by downloading the latest official firmware files from our website and installing the update manually.

As to what you can expect from the update once it’s running on your Galaxy S10, you can check our hands-on video below.



