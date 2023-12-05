"Imagine if it still has performance issues": GTA 6 Alleged $2 Billion Budget Makes it More Expensive Than Infinity War … – FandomWire

The anticipation for Rockstar’s next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, GTA 6, is at an all-time high, with fans can’t wait to lose themselves in the next immersive world crafted by Rockstar. Although their GTA Trilogy wasn’t met with immense appreciation, following Rockstar’s track record with releases, including RDR 2 and GTA 5, fans are hopeful about the upcoming mainline GTA entry.
Although there hasn’t been any official confirmation about the game’s eventual release date, following its reported budget, fans are assured that the wait for the game will be worth it.
It’s a known fact that in order to craft the perfect gaming experience for fans and create an immersive world, Rockstar doesn’t shy away from spending a fortune. Although releases, including GTA 5 and their last prominent release, RDR 2 cost an unreal amount, the upcoming mainline entry in their GTA franchise is set to blow them out of the water. According to recent reports, it seems that Rockstar’s alleged budget for Grand Theft Auto 6 is estimated to be around $1-2 billion, including marketing and distribution costs, making it the most expensive game of all time.
Although there isn’t any official confirmation behind these figures, following Rockstar’s dedication to crafting the perfect sequel to GTA 5, it seems reasonable that they are going all out on this one. Following this report surrounding the upcoming game’s eye-watering budget, fans are also left in complete disbelief and their excitement for the upcoming game is at an all-time high
With fans patiently waiting for any major update on the development process of GTA 6, the speculations surrounding its enormous budget have fans completely flabbergasted. Even though the production for the game is testing fans’ patience to the limit, following the reported budget and their previous entries, it’s safe to say that the wait will be worth it. Considering the game is reportedly costing more than some of the biggest blockbusters of all time, including the likes of Avatar: The Way of Water, fans haven’t backed away from sharing their reactions to the reports.
That's more than a lot of high budget Hollywood movies. 👀
— Markell Hawthorne (@MarkellHawthorn) May 10, 2023
That would be mind blowing if it was true
— Fish. Whst else can I say. (@Jonathanest90s) May 9, 2023
Glad to be hearing news again. Saw the map will be double the size of the last. Excited
— hudsxmobley (@Partyrocka_) May 10, 2023
Huh, kinda interesting to see a video game have a higher budget than a movie
— Ben Burgoyne (@BenBurgoyne5) May 10, 2023
Worth every penny
— Luis R 🏞 (@LuisRiv95871275) May 10, 2023
😳 imagine it still releases with performance issues
— Gio (@giomilano) May 9, 2023
Bearing in mind that the game has been in development for so long, it’s reasonable to see why it might cost an unreal amount. With fans now eagerly waiting for any update about the game’s release, it’s safe to assume that GTA 6 will be breaking numerous records upon its arrival.
