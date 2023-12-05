Apple iPhone 15 Release: Price, Colors, Sizes, Specs, Designs, Camera – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Bloomberg Daybreak Europe is your essential morning viewing to stay ahead. Live from London, we set the agenda for your day, catching you up with overnight markets news from the US and Asia. And we'll tell you what matters for investors in Europe, giving you insight before trading begins.

Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Bloomberg Daybreak Europe, anchored live from London, tracks breaking news in Europe and around the world. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg News. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe.

Attendees view the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday.

Apple Inc. introduced its latest iPhones at an event Tuesday, banking on new materials, camera upgrades and improved performance to coax back consumers in a sluggish smartphone market.

The company unveiled four new models, keeping pace with the past few generations: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Like last year, the entry-level models start at $799. The Pro version will remain $999, but the Pro Max will now begin at $1,199 — up $100 from last year’s installment.

