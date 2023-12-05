Apple iPhone 15 Release: Price, Colors, Sizes, Specs, Designs, Camera – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Bloomberg Daybreak Europe is your essential morning viewing to stay ahead. Live from London, we set the agenda for your day, catching you up with overnight markets news from the US and Asia. And we'll tell you what matters for investors in Europe, giving you insight before trading begins.
Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Bloomberg Daybreak Europe, anchored live from London, tracks breaking news in Europe and around the world. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg News. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe.
FourFourTwo Films is celebrating the last 20 years of World Cup history through a game, a player, a moment, a team and a goal – all that makes the World Cup great. We start this journey in 1998 with England vs. Argentina, the game that had everything. Those involved talk us through the great goals, a seminal sending off, penalty heartbreak and Mick Jagger.
Listen: Putin Visits Saudi, Bitcoin Surges, More
Polish Homebuilder IPO Raises $101 Million Amid Housing Boom
Poland Set to Keep Rates Steady After Outsize Cuts
Malaysians Top List of Tourists Flocking to Thailand as Chinese Miss Target
BOJ Deputy Chief Hints That Negative Rate End May Be Closer
Las Vegas Rail Project Backed by Fortress Secures $3 Billion in Federal Funding
Balyasny Quadruples Asia Equity Trading Firepower After Hiring
Amazon Targets Shein With Big Fee Cuts for Cheap Apparel Sellers
ByteDance Offers to Buy Back Up to $5 Billion in Investor Shares
China Fund Beating 98% of Peers Spurns AI Trade on Risks
Nvidia Sees Huawei as Formidable AI Chipmaking Rival, CEO Says
Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Seeks to Raise $1 Billion in Equity
Schmidt-Backed Pro-America Fund Has Started Placing Its Bets
Vietnam Is Said to Be Preparing for Xi Jinping’s Visit Next Week
Japan’s Kishida Says Party to Treat Funding Scandal as Crisis
UK Landlords Battered by Higher Rates Are Selling Their Rentals
New York Gained More Millionaires Than It Lost During the Pandemic
Blackpink Agency Shares Skyrocket After K-Pop Stars Renew Deals
Shohei Ohtani met with the Dodgers in LA for 2-3 hours, manager Dave Roberts says
Putin’s Shadow Sanctions-Busters Are a Test of Western Resolve
Companies Are Going Broke Gradually, Not Suddenly
Hoping for Peace in Gaza? Don’t Look to Europe
It’s Too Dry for Southern Spain’s Once-Thriving Avocado Industry
Decoding Elon Musk’s Politics
Hong Kong Takes On Rich-Gone-Rogue in Illegal Building Crackdown
Apollo’s Marc Rowan Urges UJA Donors to Speak Out Against Antisemitism
Penn Sued by Students Claiming Antisemitism on Campus
Abu Dhabi’s Neovision Sets Up $250 Million Carbon Credit Fund
Air Travel Gets New Tool to Measure Sustainable Fuels’ Impact
The Ohio Mayor Looking for Climate Solutions at COP28 in Dubai
This Is the UK’s Best New House of 2023
South Korean Crypto Traders’ Influence Jumps During Recent Bitcoin Rally
Crypto Startup Nova Labs Expands Mobile Phone Tie-In
IRS Criminal Investigation Unit Is Taking on More Crypto Tax Cases
Attendees view the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday.
Apple Inc. introduced its latest iPhones at an event Tuesday, banking on new materials, camera upgrades and improved performance to coax back consumers in a sluggish smartphone market.
The company unveiled four new models, keeping pace with the past few generations: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Like last year, the entry-level models start at $799. The Pro version will remain $999, but the Pro Max will now begin at $1,199 — up $100 from last year’s installment.
