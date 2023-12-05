Massive Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction to $30: Is it too Outrageous? – CryptoPotato

X user Lucid forecasted that ADA might spike by the ridiculous 1,000% within the decade.

Cardano’s native token – ADA – has been on a significant uptrend lately and one of the best-performing crypto assets for the past 24 hours. Its valuation surpassed $0.31 (per CoinGecko’s data), representing the highest level since the end of July.

Some analysts believe the asset could chart additional gains in the near future, with the X (Twitter) user John Morgan being one of them. They shared research that estimated that ADA might spike by over 40% based on the rapid surge of transaction volume involving the coin.

Others have not been so modest in their forecasts. For example, X user Lucid envisioned that ADA could explode to the astonishing $30 in the future. The analyst thinks that global inflation could act as a catalyst for the cryptocurrency market and push its capitalization to $10 trillion within the decade.

In addition, Lucid claimed that Cardano had the most active development community of all other projects for October 2023.

It is worth noting that the envisioned market cap is over three times higher than the peak observed in 2021 when BTC was trading at almost $70,000.

The asset’s positive momentum might be stimulated by several factors, such as the overall bullish sentiment in the cryptocurrency sector that has been reigning in the past few weeks.

Another element possibly contributing to the surge could be the addition of the Cardano wallet Nami into the Input Output Global (IOG) ecosystem.

“Lots of amazing people are building and bringing new users, capabilities, and experiences into the ecosystem. IOG is a builder. We aren’t different from any DApp company in Cardano. We have products and services and are here to bring millions into the ecosystem,” Cardano’s founder – Charles Hoskinson – commented.

