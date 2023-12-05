50 Best Disney Movies Of All Time For Family Film Night With The Kids – Time Out

Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

The best things in life are free.

Sign up for our email to enjoy your city without spending a thing (as well as some options when you’re feeling flush).

Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Love the mag?

Our newsletter hand-delivers the best bits to your inbox. Sign up to unlock our digital magazines and also receive the latest news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Get us in your inbox

Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Looking for the best Disney movies for a night in? Search no further! Our list includes classics, Pixar hits and more!

Whether you view Disney as a benevolent dream factory, an evil corporate monolith hellbent on world domination or a giant liberal conspiracy poisoning the planet with the woke mind virus, the truth is that everyone has at least one mouse-ear-branded property that it holds close to their heart. Wherever you stand on Disney, you can’t deny that it has churned out some of the greatest animated movies of all time – and a few great live-action ones, too.

But that’s not to say everything the House of Mouse has produced is worth your time. Far from it, in fact. For every classic there are at least five direct-to-video sequels you’ve never heard of, some minor disaster you barely remember and, in recent years, a stream of utterly unnecessary remakes. That makes navigating a vast streaming platform like Disney+ an overwhelming task. To help you separate the Wall-Es and Dumbos from the Mars Need Moms-es, we swan-dived Scrooge McDuck-style into the Disney catalogue and pulled out the 50 can’t-miss picks for your next family movie night.

Recommended:

✍ The 100 best animated films of all-time

👪 The 50 best kids movies to watch as a family

🤣 The best family comedy movies

An email you’ll actually love

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Our band of film critics named Pinocchio the best animated film of all time, but you don’t need to be a historian to see why the tale of the little wooden boy seeking to become real is the high water mark for Disney. From the puppet’s ever-growing nose to the climax within a whale, the Blue Fairy to Jiminy Cricket singing ‘when you wish upon a star,’ nearly every minute is iconic and awe-inspiring. Rated G.

The sequels sharpened the humour, upped the emotion and the sense of adventure, and improved on the CGI, but for pure joy and charm, nothing beats the original. Honestly, Andy’s misfit toys have been part of our lives so long, it’s hard to imagine a time when we didn’t know them as intimately as some of our own flesh-and-blood buddies, and that’s a testament to how fully realised each character – from the big names to the supporting comic relief – was straight out the box. It’s even harder to believe there was a time when Woody and Buzz weren’t BFFs, but that’s the case here, as the two initially butt plastic heads before coming together to defeat the real enemy: toy-destroying problem child Sid. Rated G.

Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl are forced to play it cool when the government forbids super-hero activity. Although they should take an opportunity to catch up on some r&r during the hiatus, they can’t help but miss stopping crime. Soon enough, their efforts are needed once again. This is top-tier superhero stuff that stands tall alongside Marvel and DC’s best. Rated PG.

Dumbo’s certainly the most eccentric part of the circus. The poor elephant with gigantic ears is the target of much ridicule, which makes things even more grueling during the circus. However, the joke’s on everyone else when Dumbo learns his ears allow him to fly! Expect to shed a few tears with this one… and every time you hear ‘Baby Mine’ for the rest of eternity. Rated G.

Disney’s first animated feature completely changed the face of cinema, but even in the age of eye-popping computer animation, it remains a stunning achievement. It’s also equal parts thrilling, scary, funny and whimsical. Few films hold up as well as Snow White, and decades’s worth of ho-hum remakes, reimaginations and adaptations only prove how impressive Disney’s achievement really is. Like the fairytale that inspired it, this is a timeless piece of entertainment. Rated G.

The rat can cook! This sweetly ridiculous movie about a naive, ambitious rodent named Remy (charmingly voiced by Patton Oswalt), who longs to become a great chef is witty, clever, gently moral and dramatically convincing. Who doesn’t love Linguini (voiced by Lou Romano), a hopeless human moppet controlled by the supremely talented Remy? Will they win over the Snow White-style villain, a power-crazed food critic named Anton Ego (Peter O’Toole)? We won’t spoil the fun for the three of you out there who don’t yet know the ending of this unexpectedly delightul Pixar masterwork. Rated G.

Up is so much more than its famous opening montage, which will leave even the most curmudgeonly viewer drowning in tears. It’s a master class in emotional storytelling. But once widower Carl’s house becomes skybound, Up transitions into a rolicking adventure, one packed with exotic locales, talking (and flying!) dogs, colorful birds and one very, very dedicated boy scout. Want more once the credits roll? Disney+ recently released a canine-focused series of shorts called Dug Days. Rated PG.

Iconic villain Cruella De Vil got some image rehabilitation thanks to Emma Stone, but in this original feature she makes good on her name as she obsesses over making coats out of Pongo and Perdita’s pups. The villains here are a riot, as are the old-timey London locales. And don’t worry, this is a Disney film… no puppies lose their fur. Rated G.

Wall-E is an ancient robot and the sole robot left on Earth. Naturally, being the only one of his kind isn’t easy, and lonliness ensues…until EVE arrives. With Wall-E, Pixar proved you don’t need an all-star voice cast –or even much dialogue – to tell a moving story about lonely souls (or computer programs) discovering there is warmth in even the coldest worlds. And once the humans do show up, Wall-E shifts to an especially zany sci-fi comedy. Rated PG.

Mowgli can’t seem to find his place in this world. In Disney’s rendition of the Rudyard Kipling story, this young orphan is set out on a quest to learn more about his identity, with the help of animal companions, all while warding off Shere Khan. Rated G.

A pompous prince gets a taste of his own medicine in this ’90s fairytale from Disney’s Renaissance… the first animated film to score an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. An enchantress’ spell turns the royal into a ferocious beast, and it cannot be undone until he falls in love. When the beast kidnaps the town’s clockmaster, his beautiful daughter comes to the rescue…and the beast’s, too. Rated G.

Sequels are hard – just ask the Cars franchise. Yet Pixar has continually spun gold out of its flagship toybox. The first Toy Sequel sequel ate – initially set to be a direct-to-video affair – builds upon the world of Buzz and Woody with an ahead-of-its-time story about obsessive fandom while simultaneously fine-tuning Pixar’s formula of balancing laughter and tears. Good luck getting through bubbly cowgirl Jessie’s existentially devastating origin story with a dry eye. Rated G.

Like most kids, Nemo can be somewhat defiant. His father warns him to swim close, yet he’s always in search of independence. When the little fish goes MIA under the sea, and encounters a great white named Bruce along the way, he realizes that his pop just might know a thing or two he doesn’t! Sometimes it doesn’t hurt to listen to ‘ol dad. Rated PG.

Endearing and emotional, Bambi is the story of a super-cute deer who comes into his own with help of family and friends in the forest. Yes, the famous demise of Bambi’s mom is still heartbreaking. But the sequences with Thumper, Flower and Bambi getting all twitterpated helps balance the mood nicely. Rated G.

With Inside Out, a studio famous for manipulation emotions makes an actual film about emotions personified. In diving into the mind of a tweenage girl Pixar takes what could have been a shameless attack on the heartstrings and emerges with a hilarious, beautiful testament to the things that make us human (or, at one point, cats). Don’t worry though: Yes, you’ll be crying throughout, but many of those tears will come from laughter too. Rated PG.

The sequels are usually never as good as the original, although that’s not the case for the Toy Story franchise, which seems has continually built upon its foundation with great success. While not as existential as Toy Story 4, this emotional threequel up touches on what it means to grow up and face your own mortality. The last 15 minutes might just be Pixar at its most emotionally resonant… which it really, really saying something. Rated G.

Cinderella is probably one of the most patient Disney princesses out there. Despite her bad fortune, she remains hopeful, even when her wicked stepmom and stepsisters give her a run for her money. But the young woman gets the last laugh when her fairy godmother helps her reunite with a handsome prince at the ball. You’ll replay this one faster than you can say ‘bibbidi-bobbidi-boo!’ Rated G.

It’s hard to imagine a time when Disney was in need of a ‘revival’, but the company’s fabled Renaissance period kicked off with this loose adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen fable. Ariel is a starry-eyed young mermaid who enters into a Faustian bargain with an evil sea witch to fulfil her dream of marrying a human prince. What everyone remembers, though, are the songs: even if you haven’t seen it since the VHS era, you can still recite ‘Under the Sea’ from memory with 100 percent accuracy. Rated G

Is Maleficent Disney’s scariest villain? The Angelina Jolie live-action films might have softened the horned queen a bit, but her animated counterpart remains the high water mark for animated baddies. This classic is one of Disney animation’s most gorgeous hand-drawn achievements, marking a huge leap forward in the artwork while solidifying the Mouse House’s rep as the premiere place for fairytale princesses. Rated G.

Apologies to Willy Shakespeare, but this is the superior Hamlet. Fans may still argue over which of the three major films representing the Disney Renaissance is the best, but The Lion King has indisputably left the biggest mark. No wonder, really: it has the best songs, the best story and the strongest emotional core – many of us still haven’t gotten over the Mufasa death scene. Sure, ‘Hakuna Matata’ is an earworm of the most parasitic proportions, and the 2019 ‘live action’ remake was wholly unnecessary, but nothing can dilute the impact of the animated OG in the hearts of ’90s kids. Rated G.



Like Inside Out, Coco finds Pixar flirting with emotional exploitation: This is, after all, a film about a kid who reconnects with his family roots in the Land of the Dead while chasing after a long-dead musical idol. Yet the film delivers a colorful, funny, touching meditation on Mexican culture and family legacies complete with great songs and fantastic beasts. No film about death has ever felt so alive. Rated PG.

A sophisticated cocker spaniel and a pup from the wrong side of the tracks fall in love in this pawsitively irresistible canine romance. Generations later, we’ll still swoon for the classic spaghetti-slurping scene between the two doggos. Rated G. ​ ​

This oceanic adventure puts the spotlight on young Moana, a Polynesian princess who sets sail on a raft (with her googly-eyed pet chicken in tow) to save her island from a terrible curse. Sporting some wonderful songs by Lin Manuel Miranda and a tremendous vocal performance from the Rock as the cocky demigod summoned to assist in her journey, it’s one of the liveliest modern Disney flicks, with a unique vibe and imagery that stands out among the company’s many other contemporary fables. Rated PG.

With this update of The Frog Prince, Disney pulled a last and a first: It’s the studio’s last hand-drawn feature, and the first to feature a Black princess. But benchmarks aside, The Princess and the Frog is a blast, balancing New Orleasns jazz music with exciting river-based adventure, fun characters and one of the scarier villains to emerge from the pens of Disney’s artists. It was the end of an era and the dawn of a new one, and it remains one of Disney’s most underrated efforts. Rated PG.

In a fun, meta twist on the Disney Princess formula, the delightful Amy Adams stars as a royal songstress who is wrested into the real world. The fish-out-of-water comedy is golden as Princess Giselle finds that New York isn’t exactly the type of kingdom she’s used to. Bonus points for having future Elsa Idina Menzel pop up for a smaller role and Mary Poppins herself, Julie Andrews, as the narrator.

In this hip retelling of Rapunzel, we find our princess in the same unfortunate situation: Isolated in a tower with no escape, and naturally, extra-long locks straight out of a shampoo commercial. She’s almost given up hope about leaving the tower…until a hunky prince shows up. This is a new era for Disney, but its slapsticky comedy and crowdpleasing songs help bridge the gap between timeless fairytales and modern sensibilities. Rated PG.

The Banks’s certainly need a chill pill. When their magical, sweet-natured nanny, Mary Poppins, arrives, the kids hope that some of her positivity will be contagious. This film was hugely influential in combining old-school musical charms and animation, making it a timeless classic. The 54-years-later sequel starring Emily Blunt wasn’t bad, either! Rated G.

Never-ending adolescence seems like a dream come true for Wendy and her two brothers. They’re immediately intrigued when the magical Peter Pan and Tinkerbell fly into their home, discussing the forever youth they achieved in Neverland. Naturally, it’s only right for Wendy and co to take a peek at what all the hype is about. When they do, things take a turn, largely thanks to Captain Hook. Rated G.

Though some of Aladdin‘s characterisations have aged poorly, the Arabian Nights story of a street-smart kid kid granted three wishes remains one of Disney’s most enjoyable ’90s efforts. A big part of that is Robin Williams’ motor-mouthed genie, but even beyond the comedy, Aladdin‘s action, songs and heart make it soar. This opened up a whole new world for Disney, and animation in general thanks to its embrace of celebrity voices and computer-assisted art. Rated G.

In off chance you’re unfamiliar with Disney’s most popular sisters, let us get you up to speed: Anna and Elsa have melted even the coldest of hearts upon their rise to fame in 2013. In Frozen, Elsa struggles with wicked-cool powers (literally) that send her town into a never-ending winter. Whoops! Will help from her little sis be able to rectify the situation? Oh, and best of luck getting the film’s beloved song, ‘Let It Go,’ out of your head! Rated PG.

The Jack Sparrow schtick has gotten stale, but Disney’s first oddball adaptation of its popular theme-park ride remains a rollicking good time. Ghosts, pirates, swashbucklers and spectral monkeys converge on a film that could never be matched, no matter how many sequels Disney churned out. Jungle Cruise may have borrowed the template, but the original Pirates is still the king of Disneyland on the big screen.

Judy Hopps dreams of joining the police force and leaves her farm and family for the bustling metropolis Zootopia to achieve this goal. As the first rabbit in the crew, she isn’t taken seriously by her fellow police officers. Tired of writing up parking violations, Judy decides to take on a missing persons case to prove herself. When she enlists the unwilling help of con fox Nick Wilde, the pair find themselves going down a rabbit hole of clues, scandals, close calls… and surprisingly layered commentary on racism. Rated PG.

Mulan doesn’t let anything stand in her way. She’s fearful that her ailing father will be forced to serve in the military. That’s when she gets the idea to go undercover as a man – a highly forbidden act. In true Disney fashion, there’s also some romance along the way, but this is also a stunning example of the wonders old-school Disney could muster when they work in action-movie mode. Rated G.

Disney’s latest is a vibrant celebration of family with a collection of tunes from Hamilton and Moana songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda. The story follows Mirabel, a young woman struggling with the fact that she is the only ‘normal’ member of a family overflowing with magical abilities. Set in lush Colombia – and thus featuring lovable capybaras – the film is an explosion of color as much as it is a celebration of individuality.

All it took was one summer to completely sabotage Nick and Elizabeth’s plan. After a nasty split, the two decide to go their own ways, separating their twin daughters in the process. Who would’ve thought that the girls would unite at sleepaway camp 11 years later? Once the red-headed sisters unravel their parents’ past, they devise a plan of their own to switch places. Will their efforts result in a successful family reunion?​ ​Rated PG.

Once upon a time there were dragons and now… well, not so much. That’s the starting point for a joyful adventure that delivers Disney’s first ever south east Asian princess – Raya (Star Wars’ Kelly Marie Tran) – and sets her on a quest to restore harmony to a kingdom riven by seriously bad vibes. Along for the ride is sassy dragon Sisu (there is one dragon left), voiced by Awkwafina in one of the most enjoyable voice turns since Sarah Silverman’s helium-powered Vanellope von Schweetz in Wreck-It Ralph. Rated PG.

Most of Disney’s live-action remakes have been pale imitations of the originals. Pete’s Dragon, meanwhile, improves drastically on the uneven original, ditching the musical numbers for a more heartfelt take on the journeys of an orphan and his dragon pal. Curiously, this comes from David Lowery, the director of The Green Knight and A Ghost Story, two decidedly adult films whose visual inventiveness and emotional resonance seem right at home with this Disney revamp.

Without a doubt, your kids will be nagging you for a loveable inflatable healthcare robot after watching this action-packed but surprisingly emotional movie. Based on the Marvel comics of the same name,it follows Hiro Hamada, a teen prodigal robotics expert, who forms a superhero team with his late brother’s healthcare provider robot, Baymax, and a group of highly skilled whizkids. Together, they must take down the bad guys who are responsible for Hiro’s brother’s death. Rated PG.

Before Tim Burton made it a billion dollar live-action nightmare, Lewis Carroll’s curiouser and curiouser tale of a daydreaming little girl tumbling down the rabbit hole into a world of talking caterpillars, cantankerous queens and worried hares was pure Disney. The story’s a little episodic – such is its nature – but this remains a dazzler that reveals something new and spectacular in every frame.

Stitch is Lilo’s dog… or so she thinks. The young Hawaiian accidentally mistakes an alien for a pup. Minor details! It seems this silly mixup might’ve actually happened for a reason when Stich begins to understand the meaning of family (ohana). This is a wild departure from Disney’s house style at the time, but it’s also a blast from front to back. Rated PG.

This marriage of fantasy and classical music is what put Mickey on the map (with all due respect to Steamboat Willy, of course). Fantasia is considered one of Disney’s most inventive flicks and showcases our leading mouse as a magician who can’t quite get things right. Be forewarned: The 40s film is definitely a classic, but some of its scary moments might be too much for the tots to handle. Rated G.

Disney and Pixar have gotten a lot of mileage out of lovable blue-collar monsters Mike and Sully, including a hit prequel about the pair’s college years and a spinoff series recently added to Disney+. But the first adventure remains the best outing for Monstropolis’s most dedicated scarers thanks to its big laughs and tender heart. If you don’t tear up when Boo and Mike say goodbye, you might just be a monster yourself.

When Disney bought the rights to Jim Henson’s daffy cast of puppets in 2004, it’d been a long time since the crew were considered au courant. It took avowed fan Jason Segel to make them cool again. Call the gang’s first feature film in over a decade a comeback, but don’t call it a reboot. These are the same Muppets children of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s know and love, with a winkingly boilerplate plot existing merely as an excuse for wacky jokes, some truly hysterical musical numbers (courtesy of Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie) and a few heartfelt moments confirming that no matter how much pop culture changes, there’ll always be a place for these goofy little oddballs. Rated PG.

Wayne Szalinski is convinced that his inventions are worthless. He throws out his shrink ray, not realizing that it did in fact work… and turned a few kids into bite-sized versions of themselves. Come for the giant ants, stay for the delightfully weird Rick Moranis performance. Rated PG.

Disney takes on a historical figure in this musical romance. Journey back to the 17th century with young Pocahontas, an empowering Native American heroine who falls for colonist Captain John Smith – a love interest that her father strongly disapproves of. The movie plays fast and loose with the real story in this decidedly less-breezy film, but its messages of acceptance and environmentalism ring true. Rated G.

Everyone’s favourite superpowered family, the Parrs, return for this sequel that puts Elastigirl front and center. After a mission goes disastrously awry, the government shuts down the Superhero Relocation Program, cutting off our heroes’ financial assistance. In a bid to make some money and rehabilitate the superhero image, Elastigirl is recruited by a media and telecoms company. Naturally, things aren’t what they seem, and the rest of the family must come to her aid. Rated PG

In some ways, Brave is Pixar’s most traditionalist film yet. Set in medieval Scotland, it’s a fable about a rebellious young princess named Merida and features run-ins with witches, excursions into deep, dark woods and some highly expressive bears. In other ways, though, it’s also very far from Snow White et al. Ain’t no Prince Charmings here – every one of her male suitors is a total square. Instead, the movie uses Scottish folklore to explore the unique bonds and tensions of mother-daughter relationships. And its animation is decidedly 21st century, too: Merida’s flame-red hair alone is practically a world unto itself. Rated PG

A fluorescent funride through an imagined arcade game universe that tickles the viewer with cleverness and state-of-the-art nostalgia. Ralph (John C Reilly) is the building-demolishing antagonist of a rudimentary 8-bit video game in the ‘Donkey Kong’ vein. Yearning to be a hero, he sets forth into the complex inner universe of the arcade to find an alternative game that can cast him differently. But he finds himself mired in the hot-pink purgatory of girly go-kart race Sugar Rush Speedway, where he joins forces with fellow outcast Vanellope (the delightful Sarah Silverman) to play the system at its own game, as it were. There’s a lot more than that to this rule-ridden story world—you’ll have to watch it to see! Rated PG.

With an ode to Greek mythology and a soundtrack full of gospel-tinged bangers, Hercules follows the story of a young man who’s half human, half god. This causes him to lose his immortality, but if he’s up to the challenge, he can get it back and score a place among the gods of Mount Olympus. This is late-period Disney at its weirdest, a rare film from the world’s most prolific studio that can truly be called underrated. Rated G.

Disney’s improbable sequel – coming a full 54 years after the original fantasy – is a risk that pays off, magically. Mary Poppins Returns is a backward-glancing musical, set in its gaslit 1930s London. Still, this is a treat for audiences of all ages, wth flashes of humor sneaking through in Emily Blunt’s side-eye wink of a starring turn, purring through her impeccable pronunciation. ‘One never discusses a woman’s age,’ she snaps at the mystified now-grown-up family she all but re-adopts as her new personal project when, a generation later, her nannying is needed. Mary’s umbrella-assisted descent from the heavens is a stand-up-and-cheer moment (as is a fleet-footed cameo by 92-year-old Dick Van Dyke), but there’s a deeper satisfaction in the song and dance. Rated PG.

An email you’ll actually love

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

An email you’ll actually love

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Latest from the world of film

[title]

More on Time In

[title]

Discover Time Out original video



By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

About us

Contact us

Time Out Worldwide

source