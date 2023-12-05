WhatsApp officially launches user accounts across multiple phones – 9to5Google

Something that has long since to have held back WhatsApp is the lack of cross-device messaging. Now, the messaging app is rolling out the ability to send and receive synced messages across multiple devices.

With so many messaging platforms out there that can allow users to log in on multiple devices, it’s been a big question as to why WhatsApp hasn’t allowed it. The app touts heavy security with end-to-end encryption, but it’s clearly been possible for a while now.

Apps like Telegram have made this possible for a long period of time and it becomes somewhat frustrating when wanting to pick up a new device to use WhatsApp and realizing that you’ll need to verify that device and essentially deactivate the other. It’s become so much of a pain point, users have had to find workarounds to even accomplish something like this.

Of course, this is referring to being able to use multiple phones with the same account. Last year, WhatsApp brought the functionality of being able to log in on other devices like a PC with the user’s phone being a sort of host. Now, that use case is expanding with WhatsApp now launching the ability to use different phones with the same WhatsApp account at the same time. This feature has been teased and rumored much in the past, though this official rollout solidifies the feature for users.

According to WhatsApp, users will be able to link up to four additional devices other than the original device, presumably across both Android and iOS. Those phones connect to servers independently from each other, which cuts the ties of needing the original device to be active. One stipulation that will be implemented is a sort of failsafe wherein if the primary device is inactive for a long period of time, all companion devices will be logged out. That’s certainly better than having your previous device deactivated whenever you log in on a new one.

With that, the company is also bringing in a new login alternative, which lets you enter your phone number for a one-time code, which will allow you to link extra devices.

WhatsApp notes that the update is already being rolled out globally, with availability hitting everyone “in the coming weeks.”

