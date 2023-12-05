New School students left unable to use Adobe products for nearly three days – The New School Free Press – The New School Free Press

The New School Free Press

Beginning early Tuesday, some New School students were unable to access their Adobe Creative Cloud subscriptions. Students using their university Adobe accounts received a license expiration notice when attempting to use Adobe Suite products.

Jake Kuerbis, a Communication Design major at Parsons School of Design, said that when he attempted to open an application on Tuesday, a message from Adobe Creative Cloud stated that he had to buy or start a trial to use the program. He said that to continue his work he had to “use the seven day free trial in order to use each Adobe application…[the situation] was a bit frustrating for sure.”

The university told The Free Press that, “Work to resolve the issue began as soon as IT was made aware of the matter. The root cause of the matter was a minor coding mistake that had a larger impact on the system used to provision licenses for Adobe software. While no Adobe accounts were lost and the content in student accounts was not affected, access to the software was unavailable due to the licenses being deprovisioned.”

IT sent an email to students at 7:36 a.m. on Thursday announcing that the issue had been resolved and that students should be able to access Adobe products with their school accounts again.

“While the root cause was identified quickly, the resolution took the entire day and additional overnight work to fully implement. A final resolution email was sent to the community at approximately 7:30 am on Wednesday, after final validation of the resolution was completed,” the university said to The Free Press.

