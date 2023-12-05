Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for October 17: Know all about the Miraculous Fist event and how to win amazing … – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 17: Garena frequently introduces new events in Free Fire, granting players the opportunity to obtain exclusive items such as gun skins, pets, characters, emotes, and bundles. Notably, data miner @maaxleakersofc has recently disclosed details about an upcoming event, the “Miraculous Fist” event, via their official social media channels. This leak showcases an appealing Fist skin that is expected to captivate players’ attention. According to a report by SportsKeeda, the event has gone live today, October 17, 2023, and will run until October 30, 2023. During this event, players can acquire desirable skins and rewards.

It’s important to note that the Miraculous Fist event will be accessible on both the India and Bangladesh servers, allowing players to acquire special skins and items by utilizing diamonds after the event commences. It’s worth mentioning that while this event has been revealed by a data miner, it has not yet received official confirmation from the developers. Therefore, players should wait and be patient till the official announcement.

Additionally, Free Fire regularly releases redeem codes. However, keep in mind that they expire quickly, so claim them as soon as possible to get amazing rewards. Check today’s redeem codes for Garena Free Fire below:

1. Open Browser: Launch your web browser on your device and visit the Rewards Redemption Site at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

2. Sign In: Use Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or Twitter to sign in. Guest players won’t work; link your account to these platforms first.

3. Enter Code: Sign in, then enter your redeem code. Copy and paste it to avoid errors.

4. Confirm & Get Rewards: Click “Confirm” after entering the code. A message will confirm success. Enjoy your rewards!

