Prime Video July 2023 Schedule: New TV & Movie Release Dates – ComingSoon.net

By Tudor Leonte

The much-anticipated sophomore season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is premiering as part of the Prime Video July 2023 schedule.

On July 14, the Amazon-owned streamer will release the first installments of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2. A live-action adaptation of the young-adult novel by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty revolves around a young girl named Isabel “Belly” Conklin, who spends every summer at a beach house with her mother and older brother, Steven. Belly has always had a crush on the Fisher boys: Conrad and Jeremiah. The summer she turns sixteen, everything starts to change. The series stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, David Iacono, Jackie Chung, and Rachel Blanchard. Season 2 will also introduce Elsie Fisher and Kyra Sedgwick in recurring roles.

