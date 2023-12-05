Nothing Phone (2) Will Feature Snapdragon 8 Series – Gizchina.com

Nothing Phone (2) will debut later this year. Seemingly, the year 2023 is going to be full of surprises. The Nothing Phone is none other than a great surprise. CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei, says that the initial target market for the phone will be the United States.

The main objective behind this phone’s release is to offer users a premium software experience. Earlier, the company released the base model of this phone. The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be a better version of its predecessor. The latest reports have brought us limited information about the phone. Let’s share it with you.

The model number of the phone is probably A065. We do not have a word about its exact launch date, but we can expect it somewhere in the second half of 2023. As a whole, the phone is going to render a flagship-grade experience. Expectedly, this premium phone will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series SoC.



However, it is very early to say anything about the processor. Not to mention, the Snapdragon 8 series chipset launched last year. Recently, Samsung introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in its latest S23 Ultra smartphone. Coming back to Nothing Phone (2), more surprises will come.

The phone will also accompany 12GB of RAM – which seems to be an impressive addition. We have more surprises for you, for instance, the phone’s ability to use virtual RAM, which will be borrowed from the 256 GB internal storage. Besides this, the 5,000 mAh battery offers a great battery backup.

The screen is an AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The adaptive display will automatically refresh depending on the screen content. Rumors suggest that Nothing Phone (2) is going to release later this year across the globe. For now, this is all we can share with you. Let’s know if you are excited about this new surprise.

