The perks of living the Network Life. – Verizon

Benefits for represented employees are subject to collective bargaining and may vary. Benefits for non-U.S. employees are determined by country. View Affordable Care Act Transparency in Coverage info.

Our benefits go beyond the basics. From flexible working and wellness programs to childcare and eldercare, we deliver on our promise to help you live your best life—the network life. But don’t take our word for it. Hear from our team.

Why was working at Verizon a no-brainer for Erin Bower? For starters, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance and discounts galore – all starting day one. Get her take on our top-notch perks.

All of us, all around the world, can now Stock Together. This unique program is an opportunity to share in the successes you helped create and celebrate our winning culture.

You asked. We listened. V Teamers are talking holistic wellness. Look for our Gympass, including physical and virtual locations and coverage for important second medical opinions.

From dream to dream role, Eddie Ervin says Verizon is what you make of it. She took advantage of the tuition assistance program and now spends her days building cloud training. See what advice she has for you.

“The best two months of our lives” is what Lux Gurusamy says about eight weeks paid parental leave. Here, we’re all for growing families, including adoption assistance, support for IUI/IVF and more.

Ricardo Gattas-Moras’s and his partner have the family they hoped for with the help of Verizon’s Family Assistance and Reimbursement program – making their dream of adoption come true. You can too.

We’re creating new ways of working with flexibility for your needs. From fully remote or on-site to hybrid–how will you career?

Find endless opportunities to grow your skills. Tuition assistance, award-winning training, online tools and industry research. All there for the taking.

Free to you, your dependents and household family members, our employee assistance program (EAP) provides access counseling, work/life services such as legal or financial consultations, mental health resources and much more.

Powerful and reliable. Annual broad-based equity award program that creates an opportunity for all V Teamers to share in Verizon’s success. Plan for the future with 401(k) savings with company match.

Doctors and specialists you choose, without a referral for most plans – plus prescription coverage. We got you.

We want you to be your best self. That’s why new hires get five weeks of PTO (holidays, personal and vacation days).

Our “Recognizing You!” program thanks V Teamers for a job well done with awards and incentives.

Competitive salary. Premium pay. Performance-based incentives. You’ve earned it.

From routine checkups to the big stuff, we’re here for your beloved, furry friends.

When childcare or eldercare falls through – backup care has you covered. 24/7, evenings and weekends.

Get ready to save with our employee phone program and partner deals on events, tickets, electronics and more!

If you served in the armed forces, you’re eligible for up to 36 months of an Enhanced Military Leave.

We want to help you and your family feel secure. That’s why V Teamers automatically receive basic life insurance.

See, manage and protect your personal data for financial transactions, social media and more – at no cost to you.

Tools and resources to help you manage your student debt efficiently and plan for future educational expenses.

Recognized for investing in our employees and helping them build their careers.

Achieved a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

Recognized by Seramount for the 3rd year for providing a supportive, family-friendly workplace culture where parents can thrive.

Recognized in 2022 for championing women at work.

