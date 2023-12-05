Shiba Inu Price Prediction for 2024, 2025, and 2026: Metrics Signal Favorable Buying Opportunity – The Crypto Basic

[ccpw id=”39382″]

CoinCodex analysis suggests a potential buying opportunity for Shiba Inu’s price movement, with 70% green days in the past month.

According to the latest analysis on CoinCodex, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has shown a neutral sentiment in its current price movement. The Fear & Greed Index is 62, indicating a slight inclination towards greed.

Over the past 30 days, Shiba Inu has recorded 21 days of persistent gains, representing an impressive 70%. CoinCodex suggested that now might be a good time to invest in Shiba Inu.

To predict the future price trajectory of Shiba Inu, CoinCodex compared it to other notable technological innovations and trends. The analysis reveals potential price predictions for 2024, 2025, and 2026 based on the growth patterns of the Internet, Google, Facebook, and Mobile Technologies.

CoinCodex argued that in the best-case scenario, if Shiba Inu follows the growth trajectory of Facebook, it could soar to $0.000131 in 2025 and hit $0.000291 in 2026. However, if it aligns with the Internet’s growth, Shiba Inu’s predicted price for 2026 is $0.00003342.

On the other hand, for Google’s growth trajectory, which has a ‘strong buy’ signal, CoinCodex indicated Shiba Inu’s price will be $ 0.00002931 by 2024.

These projections showcase the potential long-term growth of Shiba Inu, should it mirror the success of established tech giants.

As of July 3, 2023, the general sentiment surrounding Shiba Inu’s price prediction remains neutral, according to the analytic platform. Technical analysis indicators are also divided, with 13 bullish and 13 bearish signals.

However, it is worth noting that Shiba Inu is trading below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), indicating a sell signal for the past 73 days since April 2023.

Furthermore, Shiba Inu’s price is below the 50-day SMA, signaling a sell for the last seven days since June 25, 2023. These moving averages suggest a downward trend in Shiba Inu’s price.

Ultimately, CoinCodex’s historical data suggests that investing in Shiba Inu has been profitable in the past month. Additionally, the coin’s performance over the last three years has shown a remarkable growth of 516,153.00%. This impressive growth has resulted in massive profits for investors.

However, CoinCodex’s analysis does not represent investment advice for market participants, as these are mere projections of SHIB’s future price. The asset could fail to hit these set price targets in the future.

