Local ABC, CBS, FOX, & NBC Stations Getting New & Improved Roku Channel – Cord Cutters News

Gray Television is testing out a new version of its Roku app for its local ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC stations. While the app will automatically update, Roku users might notice it’s missing from their streaming channel collections, but don’t be alarmed. By default, the app has been moved to the bottom of the Roku homescreen.

Luckily, there’s a simple – and quick – way to remedy this reorganization. First, go to the home screen and scroll to the end of your Roku app selections to find the WBAY icon. Highlight your local TV station’s Roku Channel, but instead of clicking “OK” select the * button on your remote. A “Move Channel” option will appear, allowing you to move the channel where you want it.

You can use the above-mentioned steps to rearrange every tile on your Roku home screen, though WBAY recommends moving its app to the top for easy access.

The new and improved WBAY app, deemed version 2.0, will make catching the latest live newscasts, 24/7 First Alert Weather, and streaming all breaking news easier than ever. Other new features include access to even more video content from WBAY’s archives and eliminating a maximum limit for how many videos are displayed.

According to a press release by WBAY, “You’ll find the entire Small Towns series with Jeff Alexander, plus a month’s worth of Brad Spakowitz’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES and Action 2 News This Morning Birthday Club wishes.”

WBAY is still testing out the new 2.0 version of its app, so it is not yet accessible to everyone. Those who are in the trial run group will see different backgrounds and text colors. Features promoted below live streams will also frequently change.

Until testing is complete, only select users will see these changes. After WBAY works out all the upgrades and remedies any potential glitches, version 2.0 will be available on Roku to 100 various other Gray Media stations, as well as eventually launching on FireTV and AppleTV.

