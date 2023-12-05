Brody Dalle Sentenced To Community Service Amid Custody Battle With Josh Homme – Stereogum

The Number Ones

Brody Dalle has been sentenced to 60 hours of community service and a $1000 fine for her criminal contempt conviction amid an ongoing custody battle with ex Josh Homme. The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman, according to Rolling Stone, had sought a misdemeanor prosecution, asking the court for five days in jail that would be “stayed” if the Distillers founder completed 120 hours of community service such as highway trash cleanup (as opposed to assisting at a nonprofit).

“I’m relieved by the court’s decision. I don’t believe anyone should go to jail or pick up trash for protecting her children,” Dalle said after the hearing. “As a mother, I will always put my children first and protect them at all costs.”

“Camille and Ryder’s testimony throughout these proceedings have finally given them a voice to be heard, and it weighed heavily in today’s outcome,” Dalle added in a statement via a representative. “I truly respect the court’s decision and have already received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I look forward to the opportunity to help those in need.”

The ruling comes in the wake of Dalle violating a court order in September, where she failed to bring her five-year-old son for a court-mandated custodial visit with Homme, to which she pleaded not guilty last month. “I didn’t withhold our children. Our children testified to that. Our children testified to the abuse they have experienced at the hands of their father and the reasons why they refused to go and continue to refuse to go,” Dalle told the court on Tuesday.

She added that Homme “testified to calling me a cunt, a cow, and telling me to, ‘Fuck off forever.’ Does this sound like a person who wants to do the right thing by our children? He has taken no responsibility for his words and actions and the effect that they have had on our children.”

On November 20, the court dismissed a second contempt charge involving Dalle’s 10-year-old son, ruling that he had decided not to visit with Homme of his own volition. The judge also dismissed charges that Dalle had prevented Homme from speaking with his two sons for a video call, with Dalle testifying that she had unblocked Homme’s number from her older som’s phone.

Meanwhile, Homme said he was “willing to take responsibility for things that I do,” but asked for “justice” and “one set of rules for both sides.” He added: “I’ve suffered a lot of parental alienation in a short period of time. This family is in grave danger and so fractured and ripped apart. All I want to do is see my kids. I want my mother to see her grandkids. I want my father to see his grandkids.”

In his sentence, Judge Lawrence Riff asked that Dalle and Homme find a cordial way to co-parent: “What I’m hearing, I hope, is that (both sides) want the same thing. They want a healed family with three quite lovely children who need the benefit of two loving parents. Both sides want that.”

The contempt trial is the latest incident in the ex-couple’s ongoing custody battle. Up until now, the judge had ordered round-the-clock, court-appointed monitors in both Dalle and Homme’s home during custody visits. Likewise, the judge dismissed restraining order petitions filed on behalf of both sons in September.

During the trial, Dalle revealed that she had not actually signed the paperwork and was not present when the petitions were filed in a Santa Monica courthouse. On November 9, Dalle testified that her boyfriend, Gunner Foxx, had driven her teen daughter to the courthouse to file the paperwork on behalf of the boys.

Dalle and Homme are due back in court on December 3 to determine where Dalle will fulfill her community service requirement.

